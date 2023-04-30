Home page World

Andrew Knobloch

There are a variety of educational methods. Parents always act differently, there are helicopter parents – or tiger parents.

Munich – buzzing around the child, constantly having a view of what is happening from above – the image of the helicopter parents is probably the most well-known when it comes to raising children. The term, which has predominantly negative connotations, is not the only description available for parents. There should also be tiger parents, they are different massively from the helicopter educators.

Helicopter parents or rather tiger parents? Authoritarian method was hotly debated

tz.de also reported on the Curling parents who go one step further than the helicopter parents. However, if you don’t think of one or the other, but the complete opposite, you could find yourself in the concept of tiger parents. The American Yale professor Amy Chua got the topic rolling, sparking a discussion with her book “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother”.

In individual situations, most of you might already have had such an experience. A Tiger mother is characterized by an authoritarian style of leadership, she drives her children to success. Perfection, discipline and hard work lay the foundation. Tiger mothers push their children to always be the best. A grade of “2” in school is not good enough, children’s birthday parties or leisure activities are just a waste of time, a self-made figure cannot be accurate enough.

Amy Chua swears by the tiger variant – a contrast to the helicopter parents

Children of Tiger parents are drilled rather than guided through life. Amy Chua has Chinese roots and took the educational method there as a model for her book. In the Wall Street Journal described her that their daughters Louisa and Sophia, for example, have never been allowed to stay with friends. In the book review Sfgate.com It is said that the children had to take piano lessons for hours, even on vacation. Typical for children of Tiger parents is the neat style of clothing and learning an instrument in early childhood. Overall, a huge contrast to the helicopter parents.

Chua sees the success of her upbringing style and thinks the “Western methods”, such as helicopter parents, are wrong. The book was published in 2011, was controversial at the time and is still a hot topic when it comes to parental leadership in 2023. (another)