Children of the Sun it is a particular title and not immediately understandable, conceptually speaking, although it is ultimately really simple to play. So Devolver Digital decided to release a new video in which it is explained in detail what it consists of and why we should really take it into consideration now that it is about to come out.

Basically the player guides a single projectile which he must be able to use to overcome the objectives of the levels and avenge the protagonist for the wrongs suffered by a sinister cult, whose nature will be revealed during the adventure.

The game mechanics are very simple and intriguing and require great observation skills, also because when you arrive at your destination bullet can be bounced off other targets, causing them to continue their death trail.

In short, Children of the Sun is a third-person tactical shooter with puzzle game elements characterized by levels of increasing difficulty designed to increasingly test the gamer. Watch the video to understand what it's about and then maybe go and download it official demo from Steamawaiting launch on April 9, 2024.