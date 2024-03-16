Children of the Sun is the protagonist of a new one trailer which presents the game features developed by Rene Rother in which, in the role of a girl, we will have the task of eliminating all the members of a dangerous sect.

Completing the mission will not be easy, because the sniper rifle that the protagonist carries with her it is equipped with a single projectile, which is only restored if the blow proves fatal. In short, we will have to be not only precise but also patient.

Coming out on PC on April 9th, Children of the Sun aims to deliver a decidedly different experience than usualas can be seen in the trailer: we will be able to “pilot” the bullet after shooting it, transforming the gameplay into a sort of puzzle.