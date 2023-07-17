Led by director Carlos Caridad Montero, sons of the revolution is a historical film whose development goes from the failed coup d’état by Hugo Chávez in 1992 to the violent protests as a consequence of the government of Nicolás Maduro in 2017. Following its first screenings in Venezuela during the month of July, in this note you We tell what the argument of the tape is and the impression that it led to.

What is “Sons of the Revolution” about?

The film tells the story of two young people, Laura and Tomás, who were born on February 4, 1992, the infamous day when Commander Hugo Chávez tried to remove Carlos Andrés Pérez from power. Since then, they have grown within the complex Venezuelan reality, with different political tendencies and sociocultural contexts, since she belongs to a wealthy class, with a father who worked at PDVSA, while he comes from an impoverished neighborhood, in which he lives with her grandmother, a person who supports the Bolivarian revolution.

In a scenario in which events such as the 2002 coup d’état, the oil strike, the shortage of food and medicine, among others, take place, the boys meet and begin a loving relationship despite the chaos that prevails in the country as consequence of the political crisis.

Amaury Mogollón, a political scientist and producer of the film, was the one who approached Caridad Montero to propose the idea. She had in mind to tell in a short period of time the last 25 years of Venezuela to understand how it got to the current point.

Caridad Montero, Mogollón and the production team filming the film in 2021. Photo: El Diario

“It is a film that all Venezuelans have to see. It is knowing our history first-hand and moving the fibers. That the same citizens reconnect with that disenchantment that there is for politics, ”explained Mogollón.

The director considers that his work, beyond placing the viewer in the condition of choosing the side of the government or the opposition, has a didactic purpose.

The path of “Sons of the Revolution”

Added to the challenge of summarizing the political history of the llanero country in two hours, the film was shot between April and May 2021, that is, in the midst of a pandemic, for which reason the production work had to be carried out quickly.

The film was produced in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Impacto Venezuela

On the other hand, Caridad Montero explains that, during the first screenings of the film, she was afraid of the polarization in which the world population finds itself. As an anecdote, the filmmaker filters a comment made by a friend of hers, in which she tells him that if she showed the film in Brazil, it could have been classified as Jair Bolsonaro propaganda.

Finally, thanks to the help of Venezuela Film Hub, it was possible to show the material at the Marché du Film of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France, where it received praise.

Who performs in “Sons of the Revolution”?

Within the cast of the film, there are actors like Mauricio Celimen, who gives life to Tomás, while Naomi De Oliveira plays Laura. The film also has the participation of other film and theater personalities, including Edmary Fuentes, Augusto Nitti, Diafra Blanco, among others.

Will “Sons of the Revolution” hit theaters?

After its presentation at international festivals, the film finally arrived in Venezuela on the last Monday, July 10, within the framework of the Venezuelan Film Festival. However, the goal is still to bring the feature film to the big screen. In fact, one of Caridad Montero’s plans was to release Hijos de la revolución in theaters at the beginning of this year, although it finally failed to materialize.

The last thing the director commented is that there is no official release date, but that he is in talks with distributors so that it reaches national theaters, as well as a premiere for Latin America and Europe.