Bloodlines BBC and CBC 7 episodes of 30-50 min. Society

“It feels like we are abandoned here. I just want to go home,” says a teenage girl in the BBC podcast Bloodlines. What started as a search by journalist Poonam Taneja for a missing boy from the caliphate (2014-2019) has turned into something else: a report of how thousands of IS children still live in a Syrian camp. “If I ever get out of here, I want to play football,” says a young man, who was 11 when his mother brought him to the caliphate. If? asks Taneja, who is convinced that these young people have no prospect of a normal life yet. Her compelling message: do not forget them, because if they will become radicalized anywhere, it is here.