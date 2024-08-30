Children of Tatarstan Supreme Court Judge Rizvan Yusupov Turn Out to Be US Citizens

The children of Tatarstan Supreme Court judge Rizvan Yusupov and his wife Elvira turned out to be US citizens. The family carefully concealed information about having passports of another country.

According to Mash, Yusupov’s wife secretly flew to the United States to give birth. At the same time, the couple’s friends were told that the woman gave birth at home in Kazan. “And so that the children would receive citizenship, everything was done quietly through the consulate,” the publication clarifies.

For concealing this information, Yusupov will be dismissed, and his wife and 19-year-old son Gayaz will face criminal charges. It is also known that the judge’s eldest daughter Naila lives in the Netherlands.

In the spring of 2024, former Orsk mayor Vasily Kozupitsa got into a scandal and resigned because of a relative living abroad. Information about his son Nikolai’s move appeared against the backdrop of a powerful flood – the city was flooded due to a broken dam.

Then an investigation was published online, which stated that in October 2022, Nikolai moved with his family to Saudi Arabia. There, the man, his wife and children settled in a villa and received a residence permit.

He then moved to Dubai, where he bought an apartment worth more than 30 million rubles. In Russia, from 2016 to 2023, Nikolai owned the private security company Vympel, and until 2019, his father was its formal director.

According to the investigation, the grandchildren of the former mayor of Orsk are studying abroad in local schools according to the British system.

Kozupitsa said he is proud of his son

According to the ex-mayor, his son moved to Dubai because of work. Kozupitsa said that Nikolai received a higher education in Russia as an engineer-geologist and worked for a long time on Sakhalin in the most difficult conditions.

“By the way, it’s not honey there either. It’s very hot there and the climate is very difficult. I’m proud that my children achieve everything themselves,” Kozupitsa emphasized.

The official also said that his wife is by his side during difficult times.