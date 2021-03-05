In families in which a single adult is responsible for the household, there is greater poverty than in the rest. Even more so if that adult is a woman, as it happens in 80% of the cases. Women, whose average characteristics are being 42 years old and a child under 25 years old, are more affected by economic hardships, according to the report ‘There is only one mother: single parenthood, gender and child poverty’, prepared by the High Commissioner to Fight Against Child Poverty to analyze the situation of 1.9 million Spanish households.

In almost half of these cases, which “have grown significantly in the last 15 years to represent around one in ten households with children and adolescents”, these minors have a higher risk of poverty than the national average .

One of the main reasons for this inequality is that job insecurity affects more women who raise their children without another parent. Only one in two women in charge of a family works full time and unemployment affects almost a third. In extreme circumstances, children can’t even eat a high-protein food, like meat, every two days, according to the High Commissioner. Nor can they maintain a “proper temperature” in winter.

“Mothers of single-parent households (those that depend on a single woman) suffer three times more (labor) bias than fathers of single-parent households (those that depend on a single man), and almost twice the unemployment rate,” says the study, presented by Vice President Carmen Calvo at a conference held in Madrid. “The traditional forms of couples are changing, and there are adults who see themselves with the absolute responsibility of raising their sons and daughters,” says Calvo. «Child poverty advances when there are ruptures of the parents who must protect these minors, and the inertia of patriarchy incurs in leaving women alone in the care of these minors ».

Indeed, most of this type of household, which is usually created after a divorce, has a woman as the head of the family. They support 697,000 minors, while the father is in charge of there are 151,000, according to the Continuous Household Survey 2019. “In single-mother households the child poverty rate reaches 47.3%,” says the report, which adds another variable of precariousness when, in addition to the mother and the children, there are “other partners” (grandparents, new partners). In that case, that rate increases by five points.

Another warning sign is the “severe material shortage rate”, which reaches 13% and is double the average for other types of households. This translates into problems coping with “unforeseen expenses” and in delays in the payment of mortgages or rent. Of course, there are no vacation trips or the purchase of household appliances such as washing machines or televisions.

“We must protect children above the irresponsibility of their fathers or mothers, and that comprehensively implies each and every one of their needs,” says Calvo. “That is why this report is an extraordinary roadmap.” Among the study’s recommendations are the financing of schools for children up to three years of age, work-life balance, a supplement to the Minimum Living Income and flexible professional training.