Not every game has to sell ten million copies to become a hit. The development studio Elf Games has announced with some satisfaction that the graphic adventure Children of Silentown it has sold more than 30,000 copies across all versions. Since this is a very small development team, this is considered an excellent result.

Of course, it would be nice if high quality games like this attracted more players’ attention, but evidently you can’t have everything in life and you have to be satisfied.

Let’s read the message published by the developers to celebrate the sales:

“Between PC and console, Children of Silentown has sold a whopping 30,000 copies! That’s a lot of annoying cats! 🐱

We are a very small team and we are incredibly happy that so many people have decided to check out our little Silentown. Thank you, it means a lot to us. ❤️”

The message also reminds us that the game is currently 50% off on Steam, so it’s the right time to buy it. If you want, you can also download the prologue to get an idea of ​​what awaits you.