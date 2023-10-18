Shakira and Gerard Piqué They have given something to talk about after their separation last year, due to some infidelities of the former Barcelona player while the Colombian was doing her tours and concerts around the world.

The love breakup caused the Barranquilla woman left Barcelona to move to the city of Miami, in United States; There he relaunched his musical career with great hits like ‘El Jefe’, ‘TQM’ and ‘Music Sessions #53’.

Shakira with her children, Milan and Sasha. Photo: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The new life of Shakira’s children

In addition, Shakira decided to leave Spain along with her two children, Milan and Sasha, who are the fruit of love with Gerard Piqué and they have had a radical change in their life.

In an interview in recent weeks, Shakira revealed that the two children They didn’t have a normal life in Barcelona due to the constant harassment of the Catalan press, but in Miami they are calmer and their childhood is carried out normally.

Shakira often shares photographs with her children on social networks.

Shakira travels to Barranquilla with her children

However, a detail of Milan, Sasha and Shakira’s family in the last few hours. The Colombian artist and her children They were in Barranquilla this week of emergency.

Last Monday, the children with Piqué and Shakira arrived at the arena to spend time with your grandparents and for this reason they had to leave classes at their school in Miami.

According to the information of The National from Catalonia, Shakira and her children came to Colombia to be close to the Barranquilla artist’s father, William Mebarak, who is having several health complications and his condition is delicate.

The father of singer Shakira recently turned 90 years old.

Shakira’s father suffered a serious accident several months ago and this left him with a series of consequences that have affected him. In fact, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll, mother of the Colombian and grandmother of Milan and Sasha, became the permanent caregiver of her husband, who is not going through his best moment.

Shakira’s brother’s birthday

Taking advantage of the fact that Shakira was in Barranquilla, the Mebarak family met at a renowned restaurant in the city to celebrate Tonino’s birthday, the brother of the Colombian singer.

The celebration of Shakira, her children and several relatives It took place at Il Grecco in Barranquilla. There they organized a small meeting to celebrate the 55th birthday of Tonino, who has been the protagonist of some controversies in recent months.

Tonino Mebarak has become the singer’s right-hand man. See also Gaffe at the Golden Ball gala: the organizers apologize to the widow of Paolo Rossi Photo: Instagram: @shakira

However, The meeting was held with some restraint due to the health problems of Shakira’s father, and as revealed by the aforementioned media, the celebration was a little bittersweet for Tonino Mebarak and the family.

