The Padua Public Prosecutor’s Office challenged 33 birth certificates registered by Mayor Sergio Giordani, from 2017 to today, to recognize the same rights as the children of same-parent couples. The registered letters were sent in recent days, with the decree of the Court which effectively cancels the non-biological mother from the family status. The consequence of this act, which follows the circular sent by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in mid-March, is the possible birth of as many civil trials. Cases of contested registrations, after the tightening of the Meloni government, have emerged in various regions of Italy. What makes Padua a “case” is that the Public Prosecutor’s Office went back in time, contesting deeds signed as early as 2017.

“It goes against the law, and the pronouncements of the Cassation, a birth certificate registered with two mothers”, is the position of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Valeria Sanzari. And with this assumption, a couple of women from Padua were served a judicial document with which the prosecutor asks the Court to rectify the birth certificate of the child that the two women conceived and then had together (registered on August 30, 2017 ), through the cancellation of the name of the non-biological mother, and the rectification of the surname attributed to the daughter, through the cancellation of that of the “second mother”. The girl will soon be 6 years old. The Court has set the hearing for the discussion of the appeal for 14 November next.