Online classes have been promoted to protect children from corona infection. However, children of such families are facing a lot of problems, who do not have smartphones. The Mumbai Municipal and Private Urdu Teachers Union has launched a mobile phone library for such children in the country’s financial capital Mumbai.

The union has started a free mobile phone library in Imamwara region for students of classes 1-10. Financially weak students, who could not buy mobile phones, are now attending online classes here. So far 22 students have joined the class.

Some students either did not have mobile phones or there was only one mobile phone in their family. So we did this. They taught online & their syllabus is being completed. Classes are held from 8 am to 3 pm. All COVID-19 SOPs are being followed: Shahina Sayed, Center Incharge https://t.co/wL6mIkxBB5 pic.twitter.com/lKimIL2Biy – ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

