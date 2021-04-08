One of those wonderful action RPG games available on Xbox Game Pass is Children of Morta. The title developed by 11bits is a title that tackles a great adventure in the pure style of classic action-RPGs like Diablo and that, after a long time, has brought new content. In fact, it is really attractive to see that Children of Morta brings a big update with a new and challenging game mode, Family Trials
The first thing would be to attend to the trailer that has allowed us to know the arrival of this new update, which means that it is completely free for all users, which allows us to tackle a new game experience in which it is challenged to go as far as possible with a single life. All the information has been published on the Steam page, where developers are offered the option to notify the community about news.
Family Trials is centered on Zyklus, a special and different dungeon, located somewhere in Rhea. The Zyklus dungeon is quite unstable, and its nature and rules change rapidly following a dark and chaotic cycle influenced by corruption itself. The Bergsons use this mysterious place to test their abilities and limits and be better prepared to face the dangers that lurk in Rea.
From a gameplay point of view, Family Trials is separate from the main story campaign. It offers new systems, objects, character creation possibilities, etc. All this set in a series of totally random dungeons. It also poses a tough challenge – most progress is lost by dying in the dungeon, so you’d better prepare to learn quickly from your mistakes!
Children of Morta brings a big update with a new and challenging game mode, even being considered as a great expansion of the original adventure. And it is that this new game mode is used to introduce a kind of expansion of the story that runs parallel to the original story. A mode focused on combat, alluding to the dungeon modes, which introduces one that which is known as Zyklus.
This dungeon is generated procedurally, changing in each game, offering a challenge that consists of seeing how far the player is able to go before dying. AND is that there is only one life to complete it. The different members of the Bergson family will have to face it with all the power available in its different trees and evolutions, also adding the opportunity to create unique builds for this Children of Morta game mode. A build that must be worked on during the game, for when you die, all progress is lost.
Credits: Steam
Children of Morta It is available on both Xbox, Playstation and Switch consoles, as well as on PC. Both console and PC Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy this wonderful game that you can buy in the Xbox Store.
