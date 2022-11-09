In Chita, children of mobilized citizens complained about bullying at school

The children of mobilized Russians are poisoned in the schools of Chita by other students. Deputy of the Legislative Assembly Roman Berg spoke about this on November 9 at a meeting of the committee on social policy, writes “Chita.Ru”.

“Already there are calls about unequal treatment of children mobilized from other children. They see that several children from the class were given something for free, while others were not,” he said and explained that there were complaints about bullying among children aged 13-15.

Olga Vasilyeva, an employee of the Ministry of Education of Transbaikalia, also noted that complaints about bullying were also received by the Ministry of Education. According to her, the department is solving this issue, holding parent-teacher meetings and class hours.

At the end of October in Krasnoyarsk, a Russian woman accused the teachers of gymnasium No. 2 of harassing her daughter because of her hair color. The city education department told Lente.ru that they demanded clarification from the school administration.