29 people were taken into police custody on Tuesday on suspicion of “financing terrorism”. According to the lawyer, they sent money to help children survive in camps “where humanitarian aid and access to health care are almost completely non-existent”.

Lawyer Marie Dosé, who defends families of French children held in camps in Syria, denounces in a press release published on Wednesday September 30 the extension of police custody in France for “six French uncles, aunts and grandparents of French children detained in Syrian camps”, questioned to have “sent money to their nephews, their nieces and their grandchildren detained for months for some, years for others, in these unsanitary camps in Syria, where there is the greatest distress”.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday arrested 29 people as part of a “anti-terrorist operation”, conducted after the opening on January 24, 2020 of a preliminary investigation for “financing of terrorism and criminal terrorist association”.

“Without material assistance from their families, these 200 children cannot survive in these places where humanitarian aid and access to care are almost completely non-existent”, defends Marie Dosé.

More than 300 children have already died in 2019 in Al-Hol camp alone. Marie Dosé, lawyer for the families of French children detained in Syriato franceinfo

The lawyer notes that this makes “at least two years that the judicial authorities, magistrates of the anti-terrorism prosecution and anti-terrorism judges know beyond doubt that families send money to child prisoners”, and Marie Dosé indicates that each time they are summoned by the intelligence services, they “transmit all the information they have on these camps and on what is happening there, and make it a point of honor to answer the investigators’ questions as precisely as possible”.

The lawyer notes that the families were recently blocked by the Western Union or Moneygram agencies to send money to the camps, and that “The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office was officially notified this summer of this major difficulty”. Marie Dosé explains that “Almost all these families have therefore resorted to the one and only means at their disposal: cryptocurrency”.

The lawyer questions and attacks “France [qui] therefore refuses to repatriate children exposed to a growing risk of death “, but also “Justice”, who treats their families “like criminals for the sole pretext that they refuse to let them die”. The lawyer finally quotes “Article 122-7 of the Penal Code establishing the state of necessity as a ground for exemption from criminal liability, it is imperative that the families of children detained in these camps benefit from it”, writes Marie Dosé.