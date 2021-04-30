Dina Mahmoud (London) – The terrorists of the “ISIS” organization do not hesitate to resort to the most despicable methods to re-pump blood into the arteries of their blood group, after their so-called state disintegrated in Iraq and Syria, following the defeat that I suffered there a few years ago.

The refugee and displaced camps in Syria, which house the children and relatives of the militants of this terrorist organization, are the most prominent arena at the present time for attempts to recruit a new generation of extremists, who can join in the future under the banner of “ISIS”, in order to compensate for the heavy losses they incurred during the period. Past. According to high-ranking US military officials, these attempts target children and minors residing in those camps, especially the “Al-Hol” camp, which is located on the southern outskirts of the city of the same name, and belongs to the Syrian province of Hasaka, which borders Iraq.

In strongly worded statements, General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command, considered that pushing these children and minors, who belong to different countries, towards extremism would represent a “problem of a military nature, within a few years,” stressing the need to work to return them to their homelands and subjugate them. For programs that would erase any extremist or terrorist ideas that ISIS had instilled in their minds.

In a webinar of the “American Enterprise Institute” for research in the United States, McKinsey stressed that turning this generation of youngsters into terrorists may pose “the greatest threat to the entire region,” calling for preventing this from happening and putting an end to the spread of the extremist ideology it espouses. ISIS. He pointed out that although ISIS’s exploitation of the conditions in camps like Al-Hol is currently considered a “tactical problem” that worries the United States and its allies, the matter will soon turn into a “challenge of a strategic nature”, which these forces must confront. .

“The children of these camps are already being pushed towards extremism, and unless we find a way to bring them back to their original homes, reintegrate them into society and rid them of extremist ideas, we will become as if we are giving to ISIS.” A gift, represented by new fighters five or seven years from now, and this is the most profound problem. ”

He pointed to the importance of starting to return these children and minors to their country en masse, stressing that his country and its allies should work on “adopting non-military means” in dealing with this problem now, before it has “military aspects” in the near future. According to “McKinsey”, this requires coordinating efforts between the countries concerned with this file, to get them “to restore their citizens, in parallel with developing ways to allow efforts to combat extremism to succeed, and to erase extremist and terrorist ideas that were implanted in the brains of young people” in the camps in Syria.

The United Nations estimates that among the 63,000 residents of Al-Hol camp, about 7,000 are minors of ISIS terrorists, who come from different countries. In a report published last February, the UN organization confirmed that it had documents indicating the existence of recruitment and training of extremists, fundraising and incitement to attack inside the camp, warning that thousands of children residing there “have become extremists, and are being prepared to become agents of ISIS in the country. the future”. Despite the warnings of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) officials that this camp constitutes a “fertile ground for extremism”, countries that have citizens among its flanks are still reluctant to accept their return.