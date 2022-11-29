Those who do not know what they need to motivate themselves and throw all the meat on the grill so that 25 children of the initial education system Goros Village and its surroundings do not suffer from cold are the officials of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture, the Sinaloan Institute of Educational Physical Infrastructure and the Ahome City Council itself, because no one has sympathized with the harsh reality that surrounds them when studying under the trees. What’s more, even though the case has been made public for months, Sixto Rosas, director of Education in ahomeJust yesterday they said that they are going to analyze the case and see how they can be supported. Let’s see, how? To analyze the case? Please, this is urgent! They don’t have a school, there’s no building, they’re under the trees and you just have to imagine how cold the children, their mothers and the teacher are in this climate that is already beginning to get harsh.

Dealers of the dump trucks of the CTM, CNOP and CTM alliances Zuaque has been having a hard time for weeks because they affirm that a construction company has not paid them a pending payment of 300,000 pesos that they have been owed for four months. Led by Paúl Torres Rodríguez, general secretary of the CNOP, the workers said they were tired of being brought like a billiard ball, from one place to another, and it is that while the representatives of a company whose building was demolished on Hidalgo street, in the center of the city of Los Mochis, they affirm that they already gave the money to the construction company, the representative of the latter says no, that nobody has paid them anything, and while they are pears or apples they chose to demonstrate on Independencia street , between Allende and Guillermo Prieto, and there they will stay, they say, until those of the money agree and liquidate them. It should not be forgotten that you do not play with your salary because if you do, you are playing with a family’s food, shelter and education. They put their workforce, diesel and dompe for this work and it is fair that they are paid, or not?

LOOK HOW CONVENIENT it was for the former mayor of ahome Manuel Guillermo Chapman Moreno the fact that when the National Electoral Institute (INE) He made his record of people punished for gender violence. He was already a federal deputy!

This confirms once again that there are those who are born with a star and others, figuratively speaking, starred, and that he is one of the first. Everyone knows the work he did as mayor, how the municipality deteriorated in every way, and the gender violence that he perpetrated against his prosecutor Angelina Valenzuela Benites, today a councilor, no one can deny this fact because until now INE He has it in his catalog. You just have to wait for the laws to change so that events like this are so unfortunate and that put Ahome in a dishonorable national spotlight, what a shame!

The municipality of El Fuerte goes to great lengths to take advantage of the best it has: its tourist infrastructure, both natural and man-made in the four-centenary Pueblo Mágico. Right now he is managing a tourist eco-park in the municipality. Good for them.