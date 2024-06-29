Very good days.

Standing, his head shaved like the 300 neo-Nazi men in front of him, with a bag slung over one left shoulder and his fist raised. He would be serious, with the seriousness that proclaims dignity and its sequel: freedom.

This is how the photo of Maria Teresa Asplundhis gesture, dated last May 7 in Borlänge, Sweden, has become the symbol of the fight against racism. One more of those traffic lights that are turning on in many places and that clearly tell us that there is still a long way to go to reach the reality proclaimed by the declaration of human rights. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights and even further, from the doctrine of Jesus that We are all equal because we are children of God and consequently, brothers of Jesus.

Here we have the task and goal to conquer.

Good day.