The Eurochamber has approved the amendment to the text of the Resolution on the rule of law which “condemns the instructions given by the Italian government to the municipality of Milan to suspend the registration of adoptions of homoparental couples”.

The amendment was tabled by the group of Renew europe and supported by Left, Greens and Socialists. Thus the battle of the mayors continues to be able to transcribe the children of gay couples also and above all after the no to a meeting by the Minister of the Family Eugenia Roccella.

The text underlines how “this decision will inevitably lead to discrimination not only against same-sex couples, but also and above all against their children”. MEPs also add that “this action constitutes a direct violation of the rights of minors, as listed in the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child”, and express concern that this decision is part of a wider attack against the Lgbtqi+ community in Italy.

Rome, rainbow families in the square: “Meloni come and see the bond we have with our children”



The reactions are cascading. The Ppe he is divided on the Eurochamber’s condemnation of Italy on the stop imposed by the government for the registrations of the adoptions of same-parent couples. In the vote, passed by show of hands and with such a solid majority as to not require electronic counting, sources within the Popular group confirm that the Forza Italia delegation voted compactly in defense of the government, but the delegations of the Nordic countries and the Portuguese , however, have made it known that they want to take sides in defense of rainbow families. Their contribution was decisive for the approval of the amendment, which already had the support of the S&d, Greens and Renew. The popular German delegation, one of the most numerous in the Eurochamber, would instead have given its followers freedom to vote.

The mayor of Milan, Joseph Sala: «I and many other mayors do not give in to the arrogance of those who deny even a meeting on a delicate issue we are dealing with in our cities. Yesterday I went to the European Parliament in Brussels to solicit the request for a debate “on the rights of children of rainbow families, in particular in the case of Italy. The motion – underlined Sala on social media – was approved”.





Rainbow families, what changes with the choices of the Meloni government: from school to hospital, from travel to separation EASTER FORTY March 17, 2023

«I believe that there should be no ideological approaches to children’s rights, but only protection: this is my position and the position of the other mayors. We must not throw it into ideology but we must respect the rights of people, citizens and children”. As Gaetano Manfredi, mayor of Naples, commenting on the words of Minister Roccella who ended a discussion with the mayors on the question of the transcription of the children of same-parent couples. And with respect to the sentence of the Cassation cited by the minister, Manfredi explained: «There is a bit of confusion on this subject: the sentence of the Cassation concerns some categories of same-parent couples and indeed asks that finally there be a law that regulates this issue because they are all sentences based on the vacatio of the law».

“The amendment presented by Renew represents a clear stretch to attack the Italian government, not because it violates the law, but because by enforcing it it hinders the use of practices such as the rented uterus”, so the FdI MEP in a note Vincent Sofo after the condemnation vote of the Eurochamber in Rome.

«Now it is necessary for the government to review its position on the certificate of filiation and on the transcription in the municipal registry offices. It is not a question of an ideological opposition, but of the rights of girls and boys”, affirms the senator of the Green and Left Alliance, Ilaria Cucchimember of the EU Policies Commission.

The secretary of Più Europa, Riccardo Magi: «Even Europe condemns the violation of the rights of LGBTQ+ communities and minors in Italy. The government remains isolated throughout the globe.”