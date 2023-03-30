An amendment presented by Renew Europe was approved in the plenary in Brussels: “This decision will inevitably lead to discrimination not only against same-sex couples, but also and above all against their children”

The European Parliament approved by show of hands, in the plenary session in Brussels, an amendment presented by Renew Europe which “condemns the instructions given by the Italian government to the Municipality of Milan not to register the children of same-parent couples anymore”. The European Parliament, the amendment continues, “believes that this decision will inevitably lead to discrimination not only against same-sex couples, but also and above all against their children; it believes that such an action constitutes a direct violation of the rights of minors, such as listed in the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child; is concerned that this decision is part of a wider attack on the LGBTQI+ community in Italy; calls on the Italian Government to immediately reverse its decision “.