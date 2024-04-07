Their parents were great figures in world football, but the juniors were not even a shadow. Below we present 10 children of soccer players who could not surpass the great career of their parents.
The son of 'Pentapichichi' could not live up to his father's career. His career was brief and dim. He trained in Pumas, but had very little participation, from there he went to Atlante, but things did not improve. He retired in 2007. He sadly passed away in 2014 at age 30.
Edson Cholbi Nascimento or 'Edinho' is the son of 'Pelé', one of the greatest footballers in history. The son of 'O Rei' served as a goalkeeper and played for teams such as Santos, Portuguesa Santista, Sao Caetano and Ponte Preta. He retired in 1999. He didn't come close to the great career his father had. After retirement he faced problems with the law.
Diego Armando Maradona Sinagra is the son of the greatest idol in the history of Argentine soccer. This footballer, who played as a midfielder and forward, had a very heavy load on his shoulders and was not up to the challenge. He played in Napoli and Genoa's youth teams, but spent most of his career in lower division teams in Italy. He retired in 2020 after a modest career.
Son of the legendary Franz Beckenbauer, Stephan played as a central defender and defensive midfielder. He trained in the youth ranks of Bayern Munich, but was never able to make it to the first team. He tried his luck at TSV 1860 Munich, FC Grenchen and FC Saarbrücken. He retired in 1997. He passed away in 2015.
Jordi played as an attacking midfielder. He trained in the youth teams of Ajax and FC Barcelona. Johan's heir arrived at the Blaugrana first team and then played for several clubs: Manchester United, Celta de Vigo, Alavés, Espanyol, and then gave a drop to smaller teams such as De Volewijckers, Metalurg and Valletta. He stayed on promise and did not end up giving the growth spurt. He retired in 2010.
The attacking midfielder, son of the legendary Bebeto, went unnoticed through clubs such as Flamengo, Estoril, Sporting Lisbon, Vitoria Guimaraes, Coritiba, among others. At 29 years old, it is clear that he is very far from the trajectory of his father.
It is true that Ianis is only 25 years old and has a long career ahead of him. However, he has an impossible path to travel to even match his father. Gheorghe Hagi is considered the best footballer in Romanian history. A very difficult task to overcome.
Enzo is the son of Zinedine Zidane, one of the greatest glories of French football. The midfielder trained at Real Madrid, but never made it to the first team. He roamed around teams like Alavés, Lausanne-Sport, Majadahonda, Almería, among other lower division clubs. He is currently 29 years old and has no team.
The 25-year-old full-back is the son of Marcelo Gallardo, one of River Plate's greatest references. He formed in the ranks of the Millonarios, although he did not have a good time with this club. Later he has played with Defensa y Justicia, Colón, Once Caldas and Sarmiento Junín, but it will take him years to even be able to match the career of his father.
José Adolfo is the son of the legendary “Valencia train”, one of the most outstanding footballers in the history of Colombia. His father played with América de Cali, Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid, in addition to being a figure with the coffee team. José has not had the brilliance that his father had, although he has toured the ranks of teams such as Independiente de Santa Fe, Portland Timbers, Olimpo, Independiente and Rosario Central.
