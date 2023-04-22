The Ministry of Community Development confirmed that children of female citizens have the right to apply to register their children of people of determination in government centers to rehabilitate and train people of determination as citizens, provided that other conditions set by the ministry apply to them, including proving that the person suffers from a disability through a report issued by the center’s diagnostic committee. .

The conditions required to accept the application stipulate that the age of the child ranges between 4 and 12 years, and that his capabilities enable him to benefit from the services available in the centers of care and rehabilitation of people of determination, in addition to the approval of the committee concerned with accepting applications.

Statistical data issued by the ministry, of which Emirates Today showed an electronic copy, indicate that the number of applications submitted to the ministry since the beginning of this year does not exceed one application, at a time when the number of applications submitted during the past year reached 127, compared to 58 applications during the year. 2021. The data shows that the largest number of applications received by the ministry between 2022 and 2019 reached 180 applications during the year 2019.

The care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination provide a range of rehabilitation and educational services aimed at developing the skills of people of determination in various fields, and integrating them into public social life.

The application can be submitted through the care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination, the website or the smart application of the Ministry of Community Development. The documents required to be submitted with the application to join the centers include a copy of the passport and a copy of the ID for citizens of the United Arab Emirates, and a medical report proving the disability and its type, which includes physical, sensory and psychological disabilities, as well as mental disabilities, autism, attention deficit and hyperactivity, from an accredited official authority stating the existence of the disability.

Citizens of determination benefit from a number of benefits related to access to housing, a range of health services, as well as financial assistance for education, as well as rehabilitation services and free treatment in government care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination. The Ministry encourages families of people of determination to apply for a card of people of determination, because it is a tool for monitoring numbers and categories of disability, according to age groups, which helps specialized agencies in the process of identifying needs and understanding the gaps in the field of support and treatment for people of determination.