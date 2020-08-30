“Les Profs, 20 ans”, Erroc & Sti, Pica, Léturgie & Co (BAMBOO EDITIONS)

Les Profs, the 20 years album, Erroc & Sti, Pica, Léturgie & Co, Bamboo éditions (June 2020).

Mathilda, 14, meets one of the writers of the series Teachers which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Teachers, a comic book series that takes place in a high school where teachers have carte blanche in their teaching methods.

And as it is in season, it is also an opportunity to highlight the Return of clashes !

It is indeed back to school and Teachers will have to defend their alcoholic colleague so that she is not fired; the Greek teacher will have to find students, and we will have to tackle the reform of the Bac!

In short, the year is likely to be eventful for the teachers … And what will happen for the students? Answer in volume 21.

And, let’s not forget, 2020 is the year of comics !

After 18 weeks of writing in “confined” and then “deconfined” mode, here is our soap opera on the web that has become a novel!

It is a very beautiful adventure that 55 days !

It’s written by teens, for teens, with Bertrand puard, novelist and youth author as godfather and Luc Desportes, illustrator and designer of many storyboards, which sign the illustrations of these 18 chapters.

It’s a real thriller, it’s open access, it doesn’t take up space in a suitcase, and what’s more you can read it whenever you want, it’s on the web for eternity!

55 days to read on franceinfo.fr

55 days to read on casterman.com

Find even more ideas to read on the website kibookin. For all ages and for all tastes, there are no more excuses for not finding your own gem!

