The official status of Liam Everts in Red Bull Ktm MX2 in 2023 is the starting point to stop for a moment to reflect on the sons of art in motorsport. Yes, because by dint of talking about Everts, Sainz, Schumacher, Solberg, Rovanpera and Doohan it is not clear whether, as if by magic, time has gone back to the end of the last century or if, indeed, the years pass quickly and new generations appear on the big stages. There are many children who have followed in the footsteps of their respective fathers, both in the past and in the present, with the good fortune of already being young in such environments. There are those who have followed in the footsteps traced by their father, see Kalle Rovanpera with the Rally (or in some rare cases of his grandfather, such as the Everts family, in fact) and those who have instead experienced different careers, such as Jack Doohan, now in F2 and son of that Mick Doohan five times World Champion of the 500cc class. Here are 15 examples.