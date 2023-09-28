The future government must quickly simplify income schemes, and also take back tasks from municipalities. The Social Minimum Committee advised this on Thursday.

According to the committee, established by Rutte IV, a “maze” has emerged of national, local and private support for the lowest incomes. Citizens get lost in it.

In June, the committee calculated the minimum amount households in the Netherlands need to participate in society. On this basis, she recommended, in a first partial report, increasing minimum incomes, for example by an additional increase in the minimum wage and social assistance, and improving the financial position of families with children. The outgoing cabinet then announced, on Budget Day, that it would increase rent allowance and child-related budget. The House of Representatives wants an additional increase in minimum wage, social assistance and state pension, it became apparent last week.

“We are happy with these measures,” says committee chairman Godfried Engbersen. “These are in the spirit of our first report.” But a simpler system is just as necessary, he says, “to ensure that people dare to apply for their benefits and no longer receive high refunds.” According to his second report, this requires “major adjustments”.

For example, it has become too decisive for people with the lowest incomes in which municipality they live. The committee compared the income support of seventeen municipalities. “In one municipality, a couple with two children appeared to receive 150 euros per month more than in the other,” says Engbersen. “Citizens are treated unequally in equal cases.”

That is why, according to the committee, the next cabinet should take back municipal tasks, such as offering collective health insurance for this group. The government should also reduce major local differences by setting its own conditions for municipal minimum schemes.

Financial incentives

The committee also addresses criticism of its first report. Higher benefits make the move to work less attractive, some economists warn. The committee advises the next cabinet to accept this risk. That is simply the price of giving people a living income.

But the committee also corrects the idea that people are only guided by financial incentives. More security and guidance towards work also encourages people, she writes. And it is precisely this guidance that has been cut back in recent decades. It would also help if people who accept a small part-time job from social assistance were allowed to keep a larger share of the extra earnings.

For many people on social assistance, a paid job is too ambitious. According to the committee, the policy still assumes too much that there is room for everyone in the regular labor market. “But for some people that step is simply too big,” says Engbersen. For example, for very illiterate people or people with health problems. According to the committee, the government should think of other solutions for them, such as volunteer work or ‘basic jobs’. The municipality also arranges socially relevant jobs at the minimum wage, such as helping out in a community center or at a primary school, or visiting the elderly in the neighborhood for a chat.

The income schemes will never be really simple, says Engbersen. This was also evident from a comparison by the committee of income support in Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Belgium and France. All these systems turned out to be complex. But each system had aspects that the Netherlands could learn from. In Belgium, for example, parents do not have to provide data for child arrangements themselves. They make one application around birth, after which the amount changes automatically with age and life situation.

What was also striking: many countries have regulations that strengthen the position of children. According to the committee, the Netherlands can learn from this, because children here are still too often the victims of their parents’ situation. For example, they are cut off from hot water or energy because their parents cannot pay the bill.

Children should therefore be given a legal right to basic facilities such as gas, water and electricity, the committee believes. Then a utility company will no longer be allowed to simply disconnect them. In some cases, for example when parents are in prison, municipalities should also be able to transfer money directly to minors so that they can provide for themselves. Engbersen: “That is very difficult now.”

New zeitgeist

It is also striking what the committee does not recommend. For example, she does not propose any adjustment to the way in which the social minimum is increased every six months. Benefits such as social assistance and AOW rise along with the minimum wage, which in turn follows the development of collective labor agreements.

However, there should be a new Social Minimum Committee every four years, which reports to the cabinet whether all these amounts still match the cost level and the expenditure required to participate in the Netherlands.

You can also see risks in that. If you evaluate the benefits every four years, you also create an opportunity to decide: this should be more frugal. Now politicians and experts are calling in large numbers for broader benefits, partly due to a changing spirit of the times. What if it turns again? Then a government could simply propose, on the advice of a new committee, that from now on you no longer need money for birthday presents, hobbies or subscriptions while on social assistance.

Engbersen is not afraid of that. Social assistance is simply intended to provide income protection and to participate in society. “I don’t think people can get away from that quickly.”

He thinks the great thing about such a four-yearly evaluation is that a Social Minimum Committee can check in detail whether these principles are still being met. Also by talking to a cross-section of people from society, including people who live on a minimum income.

Such conversations have now revealed, for example, that families also need a laptop and a mobile internet bundle for 12 to 17-year-old children for their homework.

To participate in society without shame, it takes more than food and a roof over your head, says Engbersen. For example, philosopher and economist Adam Smith wrote that nowadays – in the eighteenth century – you really need a linen shirt and leather shoes. But now, says Engbersen, “in a more highly developed society, you need more.”

Accurate to the euro

The committee also does not make concrete recommendations about simplifying or abolishing allowances. Enough reports with concrete proposals have already been written about this, she believes. Now it is up to politicians to make decisions about this.

But that system must be drastically simplified, the committee writes. People must have more certainty about the income they receive, without having to fear a refund.

Dutch policy has gone too far in the desire to determine “with precision down to the euro” what each type of household needs, the committee writes. A system that aims to be so precise leads to complexity and unpredictability. According to the committee, politicians will have to accept that a simpler system will soon be less targeted, so that money can more often reach people who do not need it.

Simplifying income schemes will increase social security in the Netherlands. Engbersen is convinced of this. But his committee also believes that this word, now popular among politicians, should continue to be interpreted broadly. She now only advises on financial security. “But there is also a shortage of affordable housing,” says Engbersen. “Many people are insecure about their income due to flexible employment contracts. And the health differences are still too great in the Netherlands.”

If politicians really want more social security, says Engbersen, “they will have to work in all these areas.”