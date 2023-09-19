Children | Mother of a child who went missing on a daycare field trip: My son wandered for miles alone

The boy’s mother is dissatisfied with the operation of the daycare center in Tuusula. His son went missing on a hike and was eventually found miles away.

Two spatula disappeared on Monday on a kindergarten trip in Tuusula. The children were found shortly after the search began.

Another of the missing children is a 6-year-old boy. His mother tells HS that she is disappointed with the kindergarten’s actions regarding the incident.

“I received a phone call that this has now happened, that the boy has disappeared. However, I did not receive any apologies on Monday.”

The mother also suspects that the boy had been missing for more than an hour or even two hours, because he had walked more than five kilometers.

The mother and son appear in the story anonymously, because the case concerns a minor child, and extra attention is not wanted for him.

Eskar group had been on a hike in the forest behind the kindergarten on Monday.

“The boy’s friend had apparently suggested that we go for a walk and the boy had gone along. At some point, the guy had said he was going home,” says the mother.

After being left alone, the boy had tried to find his way home, but started walking in the wrong direction.

When the boy’s mother had received information about his disappearance, she had started the search and alerted her relatives to join her.

“I counted the time to see how far the boy could have gone, but I was looking in the wrong direction. The boy had probably left an hour earlier.”

An hour after the search began, the boy was found by his grandfather. The boy had traveled more than five kilometers.

“During the hour, I had time to go through all the possibilities in my mind,” the mother describes her fright.

The daycare center is located near the lake. According to the mother’s information, the boy had gone south to the other side of Tuusulanväylä to a completely different part of the city.

Son according to his mother, he was feeling anxious when he was found.

“Of course, the whole thing scares you when you try to find home and the boy noticed that I’m scared too.”

“It could have been really bad. The boy had walked along the edges of Tuusulanjärvi, and he can’t swim. Children also don’t always know how to watch out for cars or traffic,” says the mother.

The first shock however, what bothered me the most about the case was the way the daycare handled the matter.

“I think this kind of thing needs to be done face-to-face. What saddens me the most is that I didn’t get a proper apology. For example, that we are really sorry and take responsibility for the matter.”

The mother says that she had a frustrated conversation at the kindergarten on Tuesday.

“I felt like I had to dig up that apology from them and explain what had gone wrong here.”

“Situations can always arise and I understand that there is a shortage of employees, but it is important that adults take responsibility for the operation,” the mother sums up.

He says that he bought a tracking device for the boy and asked the daycare workers to keep it in the boy’s outer clothes so that this would not happen again.

HS did not reach the daycare director or other staff to answer the questions.