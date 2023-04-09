The Director of the Child Safety Department in Sharjah, Hanadi Salem Al Yafei, stated that there are four main means through which cyberbullying occurs, to which children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18 are often exposed, most notably electronic games.

Al-Yafei told Emirates Today: “Cyberbullying is a deliberate and repeated behavior that aims to harm, insult or intimidate another person by using digital technologies, such as social media, e-mail, instant messaging, and sometimes through electronic games, as a result of the proliferation of phones.” And the various types of devices connected to the Internet and the ease of access for children to them ».

She explained, “Studies have shown that children are the most vulnerable to cyberbullying, because they use digital technologies for hours on end.”

According to a study conducted by UNICEF, 43% of users have been subjected to online bullying, and 71% of respondents are from the age group of 15-24 years.

Another study, conducted by an international organization for children’s rights, showed that 36% of respondents had been subjected to cyberbullying.

She stated that one of the most prominent examples of cyberbullying is spreading lies, rumors, offensive or embarrassing pictures about a person on social media, sending threatening or impersonating messages, and sending negative or shameful messages in his name or through fake accounts, in addition to that there is bullying aimed at To spy on someone’s privacy or steal their passwords or personal information.

She revealed that cyberbullies usually target children between the ages of 12 and 18, and victims of cyberbullying can be children who face difficulties in social integration, or suffer from low self-confidence.

She indicated that cyberbullying causes great harm to the child psychologically, socially and educationally, and among the harms he suffers from: feelings of depression, anxiety, sadness, loneliness and fear, low self-confidence and lack of self-satisfaction, with difficulty in concentration and academic achievement, and difficulty in forming friendships and relationships. social and difficult to maintain.

She pointed out that the child who is being bullied avoids participating in activities that he used to like or enjoy, and gets insomnia and changes in appetite, and some children who are being bullied think of suicide or self-harm, so it is very important to deal with cases of cyberbullying quickly and decisively, and to inform someone. A trusted adult, seek help from professionals if needed.