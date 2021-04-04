Children More and more children are being diagnosed with migraines – an increase in screen time and unhealthy lifestyles in the background

According to a neurologist, up to ten percent of children starting school suffer from monthly headaches. About half of these are migraine pains.

Junior migraines have become more common over the last 20 years. The increase is due to, among other things, the fact that children’s night sleep has been shortened and the amount of exercise has decreased.

At the same time, screen time has increased and eating habits have become more unhealthy, says pediatric neurologist Juha Kuittinen.

“Susceptibility to migraines is highly hereditary: as many as 90 percent of migraine patients have other migraine sufferers in their families. The environment is also of great importance for the onset of migraines. Among the predisposing factors, stress is particularly strong, ”says Kuittinen.

The increase in the numbers is also due to the fact that experts recognize and know how to diagnose migraines better. Parents ’knowledge has also increased, and they are more sensitive to taking their children to research.

According to Kuittinen, about ten percent of children starting school suffer from headaches every month. About half of these are migraine pains. Migraines increase with age.

Pediatric Neurology specialist Mikael Raisio reports that migraines are also diagnosed in children under school age. Raisio’s youngest patients are 2-3 years old. The younger the child, the more challenging the diagnosis is.

“After all, not even very young children can say that they have one-sided pain that is aggravated by movement, light or sound and that prevents a normal life. Instead, they are clearly sick – they stop playing and want a dim and quiet state. Many of them fall asleep, ”Raisio describes.

Among adolescents, migraines become significantly more common, especially in girls. According to Raisio, there are probably hormonal reasons behind it. Younger migraine patients are more evenly found in both girls and boys.

In the majority of migraine patients, the disease begins at the latest in adolescence.

Raisio estimatesthat some of the migraines diagnosed in adults started in childhood or adolescence and then remained undiagnosed.

Auricular or pre-symptomatic migraines are more easily identified. About half of patients get auricular migraine attacks. In auricular migraine, the actual headache is preceded by, for example, visual disturbances, numbness of the limbs or dizziness.

“If a child has recurrent headache attacks without nausea, vomiting, or clear aura symptoms, for example, a school or general practitioner may not notice a suspected migraine. Some children have migraines so rarely that they may not be investigated and the disease remains undiagnosed. ”

According to Raisio, children’s chronic headaches and migraines have also increased. Chronic headaches can bother almost daily. Chronic migraine is defined as having headaches for at least three months more than 15 days a month and having migraines for at least eight days.

Migraine patients usually have both better and worse periods. Some have fewer migraines, for example on holidays or weekends.

“During the Corona Spring (last year), the condition of many patients improved at a distance school when there was less stress. On the other hand, some also went in the other direction, ”says Raisio.

Headache diary is an important tool in the diagnosis of migraines. The diary can be used to see when and how many pain days there are, how intense they are, what medicine has been taken, whether the medicine has helped and whether there are clear triggers, Raisio says.

Triggers may include, for example, bright lights, loud noises, strong odors, traveling by car, missed meals, prolonged dining intervals, excessive screen time, or too short a night’s sleep.

“The first step is to find out if it is possible to influence the predisposing factors. A small proportion of children have even almost completely got rid of the scenes in this way. There has been at least a decrease in the number or intensity of many scenes, ”Raisio describes.

According to Raisio, children’s migraines are most often treated with NSAIDs. It is important to take the medicine in time before the attack has time to progress. Some patients do not receive help from NSAIDs, so triptans, or specific migraine medications, can be used.

“A physician experienced in the subject may prescribe specific drugs at the discretion of children over 6 years of age, even if there is official approval for those over 12 years of age.”

Provided Despite the above measures, there are several migraine attacks per month or they are very long-lasting and poorly responsive to medication, according to Raisio, a trial of prophylactic medication may be considered.

Migraines in adults have been treated in Finland with biological CGRP antibody inhibitors, which, according to Raisio, have yielded promising results in the treatment of severe migraines.

“We pediatric neurologists hope to have these available to children and young people at some point.”