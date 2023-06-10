How did you feel about the content of this article?

According to armed forces sources heard by the Colombian newspaper, the children are in good health, but dehydrated and show signs of malnutrition and insect bites. | Photo: Armed Forces of Colombia

The four children who had been missing since May 1 in a vast jungle region in southern Colombia after the crash of the plane on which they were traveling with three adults were found alive this Friday (9) by soldiers of the Colombian Armed Forces who participated in the searches, official sources said.

“A joy for the whole country! The four children who were lost for 40 days in the Colombian jungle were found alive”, announced the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, on Twitter, confirming the news released minutes earlier by the radio station “Caracol “.

The children who survived in the wild for 40 days are brothers Lesly Mukutuy, 13, Soleiny Mukutuy, 9, Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 4, and baby Cristin Neruman Ranoque, 1. They were found in a remote location between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare, where they were sought for weeks by around 200 military personnel, including Army Special Forces commandos and indigenous people from various tribes who know the region.

The four children were traveling with their mother, another adult and the pilot of an aircraft that crashed on May 1. The three adults died in the crash, and their bodies were found several days later, but the children, from an indigenous community, survived.

The Colombian Army released several photos (look here) showing the children sitting in a clearing in the middle of the jungle, wrapped in blankets and surrounded by military and indigenous people. In general, all are in good health, although they look malnourished, which is natural after the wear and tear they have suffered.

“They were alone. They set an example of survival that will go down in history,” said the Colombian president.