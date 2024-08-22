Children | Metsämaja, equipped with a special message, started to scare Vantaa parents – This is how the police respond

Issue|The police do not suspect that there is a crime involved in the lodge and do not see any threat in it.

To Vantaa a house appeared in the forest, which began to arouse concern and fear among local parents and social media users.

Among other things, Facebook and X, or the former Twitter, have discussed whether the lodge in Martinlaakso’s Laajavuori could join a child abuse company.

In August, news has been reported about a few cases in which men are suspected of attempting to abduct children. The cases are from Helsinki.

In the photos shared on Some, three laminated notes are attached to the Laajavuori hut, where children are attracted to the place in Finnish and English.

The notes were missing when HS visited the house on Wednesday. According to the pictures seen by HS, one of the notes read like this:

Hello, this is the FAN’s hut. Do not break, take or move anything that was used to build this hut. Sure, you can hang out here, but if you’re bringing food or drink, for example, clean up your mess. don’t come hang out here on fridays because i might hang out here. You can come and see me in the afternoon. Reminder: I’m a minor, don’t come here if you’re an adult.

Of some According to those who participated in the social media discussion, the writing style of the notes seems to have been created by an adult. Some consider it suspicious that a child calls himself a minor. One writer suggests a patrol of the “faijas of the area”.

According to the messages, the police would have been informed about the house and the notes in it.

Crime Commissioner Kaisamaria Holappa However, the East-Uusimaa police say that no crime report has been filed and the patrol has not visited the location based on the report made to the emergency center.

According to Holapa, the police’s preventive action patrol went to inspect the lodge and the tags attached to it on Tuesday.

Holappa does not see a threat in this. According to him, the police can reassess the case if something new comes out later.

“At the moment, however, we don’t see any concern in the matter.”

There is a chair in the forest from which you can look at the nearby hut.

The chair is attached to the tree with a cable lock.

Shelter is located in the middle of a small rocky forest. There is a school and a daycare center nearby, and children’s voices can be heard from their yard.

A rattan chair has been brought to the hut, which is attached to a tree with a cable lock. Sitting there, you can see the lodge and the nearby path.

On a weekday afternoon, there are a few dog walkers in the forest. The locals that HS talked to mainly annoy drug users who hang out in the forest and leave drug syringes behind.

They have not heard of attempts to abduct children or such concerns in the area.