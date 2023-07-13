In the Amur Region, in kindergarten No. 16 “Golden Fish”, 17 children immediately showed signs of poisoning. This was announced on Wednesday, July 12, in the press service of the regional UFSSP of Russia.

“Rospotrebnadzor specialists have identified violations of sanitary legislation: the lack of necessary cleaning products, mosquito nets, non-compliance with the requirements for disinfection of toys, and others,” the ministry said in a statement.

The court found the kindergarten guilty of violating the law in the field of ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population (part 1 of article 6.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation), and sentenced it to suspension of activities for a period of 60 days.

On the evening of July 11, the Ministry of Health of the Orenburg region reported that the ambulance service began to receive calls about vomiting in children attending several preschool institutions in the city. The medical service of the city was strengthened, additional beds were prepared for possible hospitalization. The Minister of Health of the region Tatyana Savinova went to the place with specialists from the regional infectious diseases hospital. The governor of the region took control of the situation.

Later, on July 12, the Orsk mayor’s office published a report confirming that locally produced yogurt was the cause of the poisoning. The city authorities decided to temporarily suspend the activities of the enterprise and withdraw all dairy products from its circulation for laboratory research.

It also became known that the bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Orenburg region opened a criminal case on the fact of poisoning children in kindergartens in Orsk under paragraph “b” of Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”).