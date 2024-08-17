Children | Martina Navratilova, 67, became a mother: “We are very happy acknowledging the challenges”

Issue|The former tennis star had no children before.

Women’s the number one player in tennis in recent years Martina Navratilova67, and his spouse, The Real Housewives of Miami – star of the reality TV series Julia Lemigova52, have adopted two sons, says US Weekly.

“We are very happy to acknowledge the challenges,” Navratilova said in a statement to US Weekly.

Navratilova has never had children before. Lemigova has two daughters from her previous union. His son died at the age of five months.

Navratilova and Lemigova got married in December 2014.

Lemigova had told about the adoption plans in the reality TV series already in 2022. Later, she told about the postponement of the plans due to Navratilova’s cancer diagnoses.

Navratilova was diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January 2023. She later said that she survived both cancers.

Navratilova is an 18-time grand slam winner in women’s singles. No less than nine of these are Wimbledon championships. In total, she won 167 WTA professional tournaments during her career.

Navratilova was born in Czechoslovakia, but immigrated to the United States in 1975 and is a US citizen.

Lemigova is the 1990 Miss Soviet Union. In the same year, he moved to Paris and later to the United States.