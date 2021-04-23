ofPatrick Huljina shut down

While playing near a river in Werdohl in North Rhine-Westphalia, two children discovered parts of a human skeleton on Tuesday (April 20).

Werdohl – Two children, aged nine and eleven, made a creepy discovery while playing on Tuesday afternoon (April 20). The two parts of a human skeleton were found near the river Verse in Werdohl (North Rhine-Westphalia).

Werdohl (NRW): While playing, children find parts of a human skeleton

According to a police report, the autopsy of the discovered human remains took place on Thursday (April 22nd). “So far, there have been no indications of a criminal act *,” says the message. The identity of the deceased was therefore also initially unclear. One is therefore looking for witnesses, as the police in Iserlohn announced on Friday.

According to the results of the autopsy, the dead man is a slim man. At the time of death, he was between the ages of 50 and 70. “The dentition is incomplete and neglected,” the police report said.

Skeleton find in North Rhine-Westphalia: Forensic medical examination should bring further knowledge

So far it has not been possible to determine how tall the man the children found was. The police have not yet been able to determine how long the body was at the site. A forensic medical examination in the coming weeks should shed light on the missing facts.

“Based on witness statements, the police are currently assuming that the dead person has been there since at least July 2020, possibly significantly longer,” the investigators announced in their message. They hope that the deceased’s clothes could lead to identification by witnesses. As a result, the police released pictures of the dead man’s clothes.

Skeleton found in Werdohl (North Rhine-Westphalia): Police are hoping for clues

“This could possibly also be work clothes,” says the message. The T-shirt is described as “possibly beige” and is labeled “ODE”. The man was wearing a red knitted sweater over it. According to the police, however, the clothes are already in “very poor condition”.

The police call witnesses who may still be able to provide identity information to report. Information is therefore accepted by every police station.

Time and again the dead are found near rivers. In March a body was found in a taxi in the Rhine, and the deceased has now been identified *. In May 2020, human bones were found in a forest near Ingolstadt. In March of last year in the Bavarian town of Gelting, an excavator driver came across the skeletons of two people while working on a sewer.