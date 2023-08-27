Home page World

Children from a tour group were rewarded with a fascinating find on the Baltic Sea. A nature guide speaks of a “six in the lottery”.

Prerow – amber is considered the “gold of the sea”. The material exerts an unbelievable fascination on many people. Some holidaymakers even go in search of amber on the beaches of the Baltic Sea and North Sea. There are even guided tours for it (see video above). According to NDR, the chances increase after cold and stormy nights, especially in autumn and winter. But many have to abandon their search disappointed and without finding anything.

Baltic Sea: Children find amber in Prerow – and that in the middle of summer

Amber as a holiday souvenir is therefore a rarity with a high ideal value. It is important to know this in order to understand the enthusiasm that emerges from the Facebook post of a tour operator from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. He was traveling with a tour group on the northern beach of Prerow on the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula in the Baltic Sea. Among them were families with children, he explains when asked. It was a tour about amber, but not only. “It’s about beach finds of ALL kinds. Amber is just one topic of many.” The participants also collected the garbage and were able to see what vacationers throw away – from cigarette butts to beer mats to plasters, as a photo shows. The little ones were rewarded for their hard work.

Baltic Sea: amber find like a “six in the lottery”?

“Oh, how happy I am every time when the children who are hiking with us find the biggest gems!” writes the nature guide. A second photo shows what he means: while cleaning the coast, the group got hold of a large piece of amber. That sparkles beautifully. And that is actually a rarity at this time of year. “I couldn’t speak for a moment during this piece – that’s winning the lottery by summer standards!”

He sees it as a reward for the effort. “Should I tell you what it was? The whole group has been busy collecting rubbish on the beach, and one of them got his reward right away! (You get the others later – karma points don’t expire.)” In other words: a child was allowed to take the amber gem home with them, where it will probably remind them of a beautiful vacation in the Baltic Sea for years to come. The other children’s eyes may have become a little jealous – but the tour operator hopes that the rest of the offspring will also be rewarded.

Anyone who is now going to look for amber on the Baltic Sea will find tips in the video above, but should note one thing: the fossil resin can be confused with phosphorus, which can ignite and cause burns. Another holidaymaker who was happy about his discovery was recently warned of this. (lin)