Children | Maiju Harava already started giving money to her 3-year-old child and now sees the consequences of the solution

August 5, 2024
August 5, 2024
Maiju Harava started paying her child a weekly allowance when she was three years old and is now seeing the results of her decision. Essi Pailinna-Bertell pays her child to read.

When Maiju Haravan the child was 3 years old, he and his spouse decided to start paying him a weekly allowance of one euro.

“We thought that the euro would probably be quite suitable, because my daughter could count to five or six at the time. As a sum, 50 cents would probably be more appropriate, but it is more difficult for a small child to understand.”

