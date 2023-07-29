There is a universe in which sheep do not go off with their mates, but live single, like Barbera. Another in which a red thread connects a baby’s journey to her foster family with both of her parents. One in which a trans girl, fed up with pirate-themed birthdays, can finally have a make-up pajama party with her friends. All those worlds are real as life itself, but they were not so easy to find reflected in children’s and youth literature. Until 10 years ago, the Sevillian Marta Montes saw that gap as an opportunity and she launched herself to create the Babidi-bú publishing house. Now stories like these are common among the 1,500 works that she has already published and that have placed her among the most respected firms in the sector.

Principles such as environmentalism, feminism, diversity or inclusion are part of the morals of a catalog made up of up to 21 collections that the Sevillian firm already has, among which is You see me, focused on visualizing the diversity of the LGTBIQ+ collective. “They are universal values, a reflection of who I am, what I believe in. It surprises me that it surprises, for me it is something natural, ”explains Montes. But the director of the firm does not deny that there were hardly any references to the new social values ​​in children’s literature when she, accidentally, was encouraged to lend a hand to her mother with the publishing house that she had had since 2002 and that did not it finished working.

Montes found two problems that he tried to turn into a virtue. “I had an email for manuscripts that was never answered and in which I met new writers with beautiful stories. I wanted to publish that, but I couldn’t because of finances”, points out the trained architect. The second had to do with the thousands of books that her mother had distributed by printers, without having an outlet in bookstores and that the authors themselves wanted to acquire to boost their sales in presentations. “We invented a formula in which new authors could buy part of their works at a discount,” she adds. And the idea worked with the “trust” of the first creators who were encouraged by the formula and claim of “honesty” of the protocol. “We had to do it very well so they don’t think we’re self-publishing. We value, illustrate and adapt with an editorial line”, adds the Sevillian.

Diving into that unanswered email from his mother’s publishing house, he realized that what many authors were trying to do was “explain their own stories to their children, in the absence of tools.” This is how the already best-selling story came into his hands my son’s trip. In it, the Valencian fathers Vicente Molina and Óscar Lendínez They narrate the arrival home of their second son for adoption. From the experience in reality itself, the psychologist Alma Serra also understood the need to write now i see myselfan illustrated manual to be able to work on emotional education in class and at home about childhood and youth transsexuality and the difficulties that arise regarding sexual and gender identity.

Those titles had a “feedback” effect on the authors and more creators with similar stories knocked on the publisher’s door. “We became a benchmark and more reached us,” he points out. This is how, little by little, the publisher was incorporating more titles adapted to a current reality that it is necessary to work with children, such as the collection Titans, centered on stories of overcoming children who have to face illnesses or who have functional diversity. EITHER Live life, which includes works dedicated to explaining mourning to children. “Given the increase in child suicide, we have also published a book that addresses this issue, which can be a tool for those who need it,” says the director.

The reception of all these issues has been so good in bookstores and the public that the publisher went from only three published works in its first year of life to the 426 titles it launched in 2022. Along the way, the company already has 20 workers, a thousand authors and a turnover that exceeded one million euros last year, which has led to a growth of 400% in the last five years. In addition, the independent label already has the recognition of the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education of the Junta de Andalucía, with titles —some are also published in Basque, Catalan and Galician— selected as approved curricular material for centers in Spain.

Since last January, the firm has taken another leap and has gone from exporting books to Latin America to also expanding in Italy and Portugal, where they are already working to reach bookstores and attract local authors. “If the formula works and once we settle the implementation work, the idea is that the next countries will be France or Germany”, advances the entrepreneur. And while the adults square their numbers, the little ones can read stories like Moon, by Mamen Puertas and Celia Delgado, a story in which the moon decides to draw up a plan to surprise Carmen and María, two girls who spend the day together. “Society has changed and books also had to change to respond to those values,” she sums up.

