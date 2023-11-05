Home page politics

There were already clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon yesterday. © Hussein Malla/AP/dpa

Since the Gaza war began on October 7th, there have been repeated confrontations on the border between Israel and Lebanon. Now there were deaths again.

Beirut – According to Lebanese security circles and the Hezbollah militia, three children and their grandmother were killed in an attack by an Israeli drone in Lebanon. Hezbollah said the drone hit the car belonging to relatives of Lebanese journalist Samir Ajub.

When asked, the Israeli military said it was investigating the reports. However, a military spokesman emphasized that attacks were only carried out on the basis of intelligence information.

Ajub told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Majadin television channel that Israel could not claim that the killed children were Hezbollah supporters. The Lebanese state news agency NNA reported that four of Ajub’s relatives were killed.

Hezbollah responded by attacking the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon with several rockets, the militia said. It is a response to Israel’s “heinous, brutal crime” on Sunday afternoon. The movement will never tolerate “harm and attacks on civilians.”

Israeli civilian killed

According to the Israeli army, an Israeli civilian was killed in a Hezbollah attack from Lebanon. Hezbollah attacks Israeli military targets and populated areas without distinguishing between civilians and military personnel.

According to the army, an Israeli vehicle was hit by an anti-tank missile on the border with Lebanon in the afternoon. It was initially unclear whether this was the attack in which the civilian died. The Lebanese Hezbollah militia said it attacked a group of Israeli soldiers, causing casualties. The Israeli military said it returned fire.

According to the army, Israeli missile defense had previously intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle from Lebanon. In addition, several projectiles were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. In both cases, the artillery attacked targets in the neighboring country to the north. dpa