From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Two children are kidnapped in Denmark on New Year's Eve. The father was attacked. The investigation is ongoing.

Gråsten – Kidnapping on New Year's Eve: In Denmark, two children aged 10 and 13 were kidnapped near the German border. The kidnapping case occurred on the night of December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024, the police said on Monday. The investigators are looking for clues.

Denmark: Perpetrators strike during New Year's Eve fireworks

The children were in their father's care during the kidnapping. As the Danish investigators also announced, the 49-year-old father was attacked near a restaurant shortly after midnight while watching the New Year's Eve fireworks with his two children in the town of Gråsten. There was also a recent hostage drama in Hamburg.

The two children were forced to get into a car. The perpetrators then fled in two cars with German license plates. It is being investigated for bodily harm and deprivation of liberty. The Picture reported it first.

Kidnapping in Denmark: Connection to ongoing custody dispute?

There may be a connection to Germany. The Danish officials are said to be in contact with the German police. The case may be related to an ongoing custody dispute.

Part of the investigation is also whether there is a connection between the incident and the custody issue, the statement said. The police did not give any names. The main focus is on finding the two children and ensuring their safety.

In Bavaria, too, there was recently a police operation against a family: During a check after a drunken drive, police officers were massively attacked by the fugitive's family. Five officers were slightly injured and one was unable to continue his duties. (cgsc with dpa)