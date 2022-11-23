It wasn’t normally cute. The three former national coaches at NOS Studio WK 22 agreed. Guus Hiddink, Marco van Basten and John van ‘t Schip were shown the images of the training day of the Dutch national team on Tuesday, the day after winning Monday’s match. There was football and a lot of waving. Louis van Gaal is the kind of national coach who does not keep women and children away from his men, but rather brings them in, as was the case at the 2014 World Cup. Even at the training camp. That may be self-interest, given the enthusiasm with which he invited his Truus to his hotel room, I had to swallow at so much TMI but he was talking about “let’s have a see-saw”. Quickly erase that image that now appears in your head, because it concerned player children.

The youngest was six months old, the child of keeper Justin Bijlow. Steven Bergwijn walked off the mat with a roaring boy, and it’s nice that Virgil van Dijk’s daughter stopped a goal shot from her father. And man, man, look at those three red-haired kids walking across the field in size and polonaise. Guess who they belonged to, Vincent Janssen, striker. On-site presenter Tom Egbers hastened to say that the NOS cameras had not hunted for these intimate family images. The women and children were in the same section as the press, hence the wide range of greeting kisses.

I now dare to say that I watch ‘football’ with increased attention because of these kinds of side issues, especially because Guus Hiddink also took off his reading glasses and sighed: “How cute.” At the time at the World Cup France (1998), he gave his boys a day off for family visits. But this, everyone on the training field? “I do not know that.” His body language, and that of the other fathers at the table, seemed to indicate that they thought it was a good idea. So times really do change.

I thought that after all the talk about football, I didn’t have to watch France-Australia afterwards, but could switch to Lauren! (AVROTROS). Presenter Lauren Verster “travels around the globe in search of her unknown worlds”. Worlds that, I suppose, have been researched a bit beforehand, because for the first two parts of this series she was with weed-smoking nuns in California and stayed with one man with four wives. Tuesday night she was in Beverly Hills, where not only many insanely rich Americans live, but also many insanely wealthy Asians. It was about the latter. We saw Lauren with the extremely wealthy Rudy of Chinese descent on a yacht. Lauren at a party hosted by Vietnam-born artist Sir Daniel. Lauren dimming, again with Rudy. Lauren talking to gynecologist Katy, originally from Malaysia.

Why ‘Asians’ (especially Chinese) go to California was previously a subject of the VPRO series The world of Chinese by Ruben Terlou (or should I say Reuben!). They come to the US for the education, the business climate, but above all for the freedom. Bee Lauren! are the conversations sometimes too short to find out whether this also applies to the Crazy Rich Asians whom she speaks. For Rudy, I think. He was sent to America by his parents when he was seventeen. He was already rich then. His parents, he says, owned an online casino. The government wanted to buy it, but his parents thought the offer was too low. After a month in prison, they thought it was a good amount. Then I understand that you are sending your son abroad. But that gynecologist Katy, who gives birth to her child through a surrogate mother because she wants to spare her own body. Surrogacy is not allowed in China, nor is selection based on genes and gender. But is such a wish typical for rich people? Asian Americansor do they think so crazy?