MA driver drove off the road on Autobahn 7 in East Hesse on Sunday morning, possibly for medical reasons. According to the police, the relief operation was made more difficult by problems with the emergency lane. “Some of the road users got out in a backlog, with children also running around between the vehicles. “Other vehicles used the emergency lane to make faster progress,” the officials complained.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning between the Fulda-Mitte junction and the Fuldaer triangle in the direction of Würzburg. The car had a license plate from the Osnabrück district. The 51-year-old driver was alone in the vehicle. According to the police, she veered off the road to the right at least twice and hit the guardrail. The car finally stopped in a grassy area on the right side of the road.

The driver initially received medical care on site. “Since the lady’s condition was unclear, a rescue helicopter was requested, which landed on the highway,” the rescue workers reported. The road was completely closed for about 40 minutes. Finally, the 51-year-old was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and the rescue helicopter did not have to take over the transport.

The investigation into the cause of the accident was ongoing in all directions, although a medical indication could not be ruled out, according to the police. The car suffered material damage amounting to around 10,000 euros. On this occasion, the police once again appealed to the common sense of road users to observe an emergency lane.