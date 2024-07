Grounding, Inc. he revealed CHILDREN in the FLESHa new, very mysterious title developed by the youngest members of the staff. No details have been released yet, but the participants in the BitSummitDrift this weekend will be able to try out in preview a demo-prototype of the PC version of the game.

We leave you with the mysterious announcement trailer, enjoy!

CHILDREN in the FLESH – Trailer

Source: Grounding, Inc. Street Gematsu