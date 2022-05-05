Plunged into the roar of ultimate and final violence, the men, women and children of Azovstal were finally sucked into silence. They no longer make noise as grass grows, curled up in terror of the incessant roar that overhangs them. Even screams, if there were any, can no longer be heard. In place of words, there is now only room for the imagination. We know that they may still be alive, but also dead, wounded, dying, lost in the darkness of the bunkers. Of course, each of them is looking their own death in the eye. It is valid for civilians, it is valid for children, it is also valid in the world “above”, for the military and for veterans of the Azov battalion, against which the Russian army is unloading all its war power to “denazify” Ukraine . He does so by spilling tons of bombs, missiles, rockets, bullets on the poor blackened remains of the steel mill. Among the skeletons of what was once a mammoth factory, the Russian and Ukrainian armies are fighting fiercely. “Azovstal resists,” says Kiev; “Azovstal has fallen,” says Moscow.

It is the final assault, the battle that today may already be over, whatever the word “end” means.

When the bombs have done their job, and gray and slow clouds of the explosions rise in the sky, it is the turn of the ground advance, another of those aseptic military terms that do not mean that Russian soldiers broke into the steel plant and the battle is hand-to-hand, soldier against soldier after the road has been opened by the howitzers and rocket launchers of the military units of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Kremlin confirms the rain of fire, but denies the raid. Zvesda, the channel of the Moscow Ministry of Defense, has announced that the goal is to make the fighters “unable to get out of the catacombs”, or to trap the approximately two thousand marines and fighters of the Azov battalion who still resist. “We cannot know what is happening and whether they are safe or not,” said on TV the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, according to whom there are still hundreds of civilians in the steel plant, including thirty children. Kiev authorities say the assault is supported by «armored vehicles, tanks, with attempts to disembark troops, with the help of boats and a large number of infantry elements». For the Russian Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu, the Ukrainians fighting in Azovstal are simply “safely locked” inside, while in the rest of the city “life in peacetime” resumes.

According to Kiev, between 200 and 300 civilians, including children, remain in the tunnels of the plant. After the first evacuation of 156 people who arrived in Zaporizhzhia yesterday, followed by at least 20 failed attempts to create humanitarian corridors, a new ceasefire was announced by Moscow. From today to Saturday 7, from 8 to 18, the “Russian Armed Forces will open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians” from Azovstal, following the “decision of the leadership of the Russian Federation, based on principles of humanity”. that the truce does not hold up, however, is very high.

A few hundred meters beyond the perimeter of the Azovstal, in the city occupied by the Russians they are digging. Many bodies are still under the rubble, it is impossible to establish the exact number, with the “missing” who, hour after hour, turn into victims. But time is running out and the city must be cleaned up in time for May 9, when Moscow could organize a solemn event in Mariupol to celebrate the date of May 9, the Victory Day over the Nazis during the Second World War. Putin needs to announce something and the complete capture of Mariupol is the most achievable thing, especially since the Russian president had already declared on 21 April that he had “liberated” the city. The date of May 9 has been pointed to by Western analysts and officials as a possible turning point in the war. In the past few hours, the hypothesis has been made that Putin could formally declare war on Kiev. Once again, the Kremlin denies it.

Adding pressure is also the announcement, just on the eve of May 9, of new military exercises in Belarus. “Exercises”, just like those on the eve of the February 24 invasion. It is difficult not to fear coordination for a possible entry into the war by Belarus, which has been mentioned several times but has so far, at least officially, remained on paper.

And while the negotiations have stalled, shooting continues across the country. Russia seeks to increase the pace of the advance into eastern Ukraine to reach the border of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Last night, missiles and bombs hit Cherkasy, Dnipro, Odessa and Zaporizhzhia, where the air-raid sirens had sounded shortly before. According to reports from the mayor of Dnipro, a missile hit the city center and another the railway bridge. Loud explosions were also heard in Mikolayv, struck by Grad, Odessa, Brovary, Cherasky, Sloviansk, Kherson, Dontetsk, while sirens sounded in Kiev, Lviv, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Odessa. Diversionary maneuvers, targeted attacks: just look at a map to understand how the pincer is dangerously closing to isolate the Donbass and cut off the Ukrainian army.