The «White Book of pediatric care» presented in Rome by the Italian Federation of Associations and Scientific Societies in the Pediatric Area (Fiarped)

No more children hospitalized in adult wards. This is the objective that emerged during the presentation of the second edition of the «White paper on pediatric care», edited by the Italian Federation of Associations and Scientific Societies of the Pediatric Area (Fiarped) which photographed the Italian situation of hospital admissions of minors between 2019 and 20121.

According to what emerged from the research approximately 1 in 4 children aged 0-18 were admitted to an adult ward (in 2021 alone there were over 112 thousand minors), a figure that rises to 70% of cases between 15 and 18 years old with clear territorial differences. We went from 14% of cases in Friuli Venezia Giulia to 44.5% of those in Molise.

«Many studies show that the care of the child by a specialist pediatrician is vital for the survival and the quality of care he receives. Our main concern is to ensure that children are not treated by adult doctors and in places of care designed according to the characteristics of adults, but by professionals trained on the clinical problems of children and in care spaces dedicated to them, because it is known that this has an impact on the quality and safety of pediatric care” – he explains Annamaria Staiano, President of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP) and co-president of FIARPED -. «We need a system for welcoming and taking care of the child by specialist paediatricians both at a local, hospital and academic level. If we then think about fragile and chronic children, the care needs are even more specialized. We strongly reiterate respect for pediatric peculiarities, even in the event of hospitalization, to ensure correct psychophysical development of the minor.”

A recent study on American emergency rooms, published in Journal of Pediatricshighlighted that Children who are treated in adult facilities are 60% more likely to die than those who are treated in a pediatric facility equipped, as well as with specific skills, with tools and protocols that respect the needs of the little ones in different age groups. Among the pediatric specialties that most urgently require pediatric care and environments, in addition to the emergency room, there are intensive care and neuropsychiatry.

«The explosion of requests for serious and acute psychiatric disorders is saturating the available places, compromising responses for serious and complex neurological disorders for which specialist expertise is essential. 30% of hospitalizations for neuropsychiatric disorders in developmental age occur in adult psychiatric wards and 10% of psychiatric hospitalizations occur in a state of necessity in adult psychiatric wards, despite this placement being seriously inappropriate”, he states Elisa Fazzi President of SINPIA (Italian Society of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry) and co-president of FIARPED.

The proposals of the «White Paper of Pediatric Care»

From the “White paper on pediatric care» here are the main indications for reorganizing pediatric care:

• Ensure recognition of the pediatric age range from 0 to 18 years. It must be reiterated and applied uniformly throughout the national territory that the pediatric age must be extended up to 18 years, in the territory and in the hospital: it is the prerequisite for the defense of “pediatric specificity”.

•Train specialists to better treat chronic diseases. The training of paediatricians plays a central role both in the context of health care organization processes and in responding to new care needs, associated, on the one hand, with the increase in pediatric chronic diseases (which concern 18% of the pediatric population ) and, on the other hand, to emerging topics such as palliative care and digital health.

•Recognize pediatric sub-specialties. In addition, it is necessary to formalize the regulatory and administrative recognition of pediatric subspecialties, as already happens in other European countries. The figure of the sub-specialist pediatrician (e.g. pediatrician neonatologist, pediatrician allergist, pediatrician gastroenterologist, pediatrician endocrinologist, pediatrician pulmonologist, etc.) can better cope with the increase in children and adolescents with complex chronic pathologies and with the management of the transition from childhood to adolescence and adulthood.

•Stop the escape of doctors from hospitals. Even in Paediatrics, the phenomenon of the growing flight of specialists from hospitals is alarming, with more and more choosing the area attracted by better working conditions, with the consequent taking charge of the child by adult doctors.

•Strengthen child neuropsychiatry services in the area and at hospital level. In particular, there are 403 ordinary child neuropsychiatry beds in the national territory compared to a need of at least 700, 5 regions have no beds (Umbria, Calabria, Abruzzo, Molise, Val d’Aosta). The departments must be recognized as having a high intensity of care. Territorial services must be strengthened with at least one complex unit for every 150,000/250,000 inhabitants, with a complete multidisciplinary team.

•Strengthen the pediatric hospital network. The fundamental points are: the increase in beds in pediatric intensive care and pediatric semi-intensive care; the rationalization of birth centers with the closure of at least those with fewer than 500 births per year, of small pediatric hospital facilities (now almost exclusively dedicated to outpatient and emergency activities) and of pediatric surgery units; the adaptation of staff and structures to the standards of care required also on a technological level and of the spaces dedicated to hospitalization and outpatient activities.