Many were not born seven years ago, when the last of the recent conflicts occurred in the Gaza Strip. Now they are part of a collective memory of suffering. “If there is hell on earth, it is in the lives of the children in Gaza,” cried the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, last Thursday, shortly before the ceasefire between Israel and the militias from the Strip after 11 days of hostilities. A quarter of the 243 Palestinians killed in the bombings are minors, but all of them have suffered the direct impact on their lives of the biggest conflagration since 2014, a short but intense war in which no one remembers the name of the military operation that untied it.

“Children no longer want to go to the bathroom alone. They are afraid of everything, ”says Ignacio Casares, 56, head of the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza. “My local collaborators explain to me that at night they doubt whether to sleep with all their children together, to die at once in the same attack, or separated into groups, so that at least one part of the family is saved,” explains this colonel. of the Army on leave of absence, tanned in Bosnia and Afghanistan, and who for eight years has worked for the ICRC in destinations such as Yemen or Iraq.

Ignacio Casares. Photo provided by the interviewee.

He is practically the only Spanish non-permanent resident in the Strip, who has lived through the conflagration from within and whose mission in the area was to conclude on the 10th when the Israeli bombs began to fall after the firing of Gaza rockets towards Jerusalem. Three days later, he had to rush out of his office in the enclave’s capital after receiving the Israeli notice of the bombing that brought down the nearby Al Shoruk tower – “I had a farewell interview there a few days before,” he recalls -, headquarters of the main Palestinian media.

No one alerted Fadi Shaik and his family a week ago to the bombing that killed 42 people in the Rimal district of Gaza. “I spent many nights sleeping with my wife and my two children in the corridor of our apartment, the only room without windows, huddled together, with mattresses and blankets, with documents and some clothes in case we had to escape,” recalls this teacher from English on what happened in the early morning of the 17th, when the deadliest attack of the military escalation was recorded. His eldest son, Nabil, 9, tries to describe how the explosion shook the entire house, while his sister Jood, 6, still nods with a scared face.

Like the international humanitarian officer – “in Gaza it is now raining wet with the pandemic”, highlights Casares -, Professor Shaik warns that COVID-19 threatens to hit the civilian population with force. The bombings have rendered the Al Rimal clinic useless, the only laboratory in the enclave that performed tests for the coronavirus. Forced to teach classes electronically for more than two months, his message chat with students for the last two weeks has not been focused on English grammar, but on bombs.

Qaukab Hasimi, left, and Sadia Daud, along with some of their children, this Saturday in Gaza. Juan Carlos Sanz placeholder image

–– “Today we have a party with airplanes,” Mujahid, 14, wrote on WhatsApp.

The teacher reviews with a worried air – “I don’t know how the boys will get out of all this” – other messages from his students in which an ironic sense of humor barely conceals the panic of the adolescents.

–– “Happy Eid el Fitr”, in reference to the post-Ramadan party, which coincided with the most intense bombings of the conflict. “They have come to visit us,” Mujahid himself tried to describe his fears derisively.

Harb Shokar, with his four children, this Saturday in Gaza. Juan Carlos Sanz placeholder image

“We have suffered a lot for years with the blackout of the Western media about the situation of the Palestinians. We hope that at least, after so much destruction and so much death, the world will once again focus on Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, ”argues this Gaza teacher, who teaches at a school run by the agency for Palestinian refugees of Nations. United (UNRWA).

UNRWA’s Abu Hasi school in the Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip is home to some two hundred families who have lost their homes. “We did not know each other until recently and now we are like sisters,” detail alimón Qauqab Hasimi, 42 years old and mother of nine children, and Sadia Daub, 18 and who takes care of her five brothers while her mother gives birth to the sixth. Two dozen homeless Palestinians now coexist in a classroom dominated by a rainbow, separated by old curtains and lying on rugs and blankets provided by residents of the area near the center.

Most of them are children running around the classroom barefoot. “Many urinate at night. Others do not speak ”, reveals the first woman. “None are injured, but all suffer psychological consequences,” abounds the second. “They are scared of anything,” they agree. “Without work and with the coronavirus we were already badly before this war, and now …” laments Hasimi, the oldest of them. “Please don’t forget about us,” begs Daud, the youngest. More than 70,000 civilians have sought refuge during the hostilities in UNRWA centers, although some schools that provided shelter for families closest to the Israeli border have already been emptied after the ceasefire.

No power or water

Electricity only reaches homes for about four hours a day, before a power outage of at least six hours. Gaza has returned to darkness, but also to drinking contaminated water. Without power, the desalination plants that supply some 400,000 people have stopped operating, as have the treatment plants that prevent the backflow of the sewers from poisoning the aquifers.

Hamari Debesh, with her four children, this Saturday in Gaza Juan Carlos Sanz placeholder image

The Ministry of Housing has counted 16,800 houses damaged, of which 2,800 have been razed or uninhabitable. Estimates by Palestinian authorities cited by columnist Amira Hass in the Israeli daily Haaretz they estimate the damage caused by the Israeli attacks in Gaza at around 250 million euros.

In the same UNRWA Abu Hasi school, converted into a corral and neighborhood playground for those who have fled the rubble, 30-year-old scrap dealer Harb Shokar smokes on his haunches fresh from visiting the remains of his home in Al Tufah, east of the Strip. “There is nothing left there,” he answers lost in thought. He has lost everything, except his wife and children of seven, six, four, two and one year old. “I have to hold them all in my arms so that they can sleep,” he confesses without ceasing to express his sadness. In the 2014 war, his house was already partially damaged by a bombing.

Hamari Debesh, 30, has also lost his home in Jabalia, north of Gaza. “We have not been able to change our clothes for more than a week,” she explains surrounded by her four children. “The school bathrooms are saturated with so many people. If there were at least one room in my house standing, we would not be here ”, he complains on the verge of falling into despair. “I don’t want anyone to live like this with their children.”

“Civilians have not had a moment of respite, nor a humanitarian pause for 11 days,” stated the head of the Red Cross in the Palestinian Strip in a conversation held a few hours before the ceasefire. “What remains at the end of the violence is the fear of the children, who wonder why they are attacked, who do not understand what is happening,” says Colonel Casares, used to war scenarios, but surprised by the intense attacks on the streets of Gaza.