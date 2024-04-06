Children | Helsinki plans to close two small daycare centers – According to the city, one has too much space

The city of Helsinki plans to close two small daycare centers. According to the city, the second kindergarten has too much space for a small number of children.

Helsinki plans to close two group family daycare centers in Oulunkylä Patola and Ala-Malmi.

The Finnish-language group family daycare Päiväkumpu and the Swedish-language group family daycare Bystuga are scheduled to close from August 1.

Group family daycare centers are small units where eight children are looked after by two nurses.

In Patola group family day care Päiväkumpu operates on the ground floor of an apartment building in premises of 104 square meters at Kisällintie 12. Ala-Malmin Bystugan, on the other hand, is located at Hietakummuntie 16 in the Helsinki City Apartments (Heka) property, and the premises are about 160 square meters in size.

According to the city, the premises rented to the group family daycare center Päiväkummu are too large, because according to the law, only eight children can be placed in group family daycare.

According to the city, the space cannot be used to its full potential, and the building is due for renovation in a few years anyway.

According to the city, the yard is also small, inadequately fenced and thus unsafe, because it is located in the immediate vicinity of the highway. According to the city, a small group family daycare center operating on its own is a “vulnerable unit” in terms of organizing activities.

In Bystugan, on the other hand, the problem, according to the city, is a lack of workers. Two substitutes are currently working in Bystugan, although recruitment has been ongoing since 2021.

Last In recent years, the operation of several group family daycare centers has had to be discontinued because, according to the city, no applicants have been received in the recruitment process.

The board of education and training decides on the closure of Päiväkumpu and Bystugan at its meeting on April 9.