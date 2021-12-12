Children Helsinki is closing the playground from Tapaninvainio to get more space for the kindergarten

The Board of Education and Schools will decide on Tuesday whether the playground Tervapääsky can be closed in the summer.

Helsinki is perhaps closing down the play park Tervapääsky, located in Tapaninvainio, next summer.

The Board of Education and Training will consider closing the playground on Tuesday in early June. The reason is that the kindergarten in the same building needs more space.

Playground moved from its old dilapidated premises to a new house for Immolantie in 2019. The same building also houses the Finnish-language kindergarten Immola, the Swedish-language staff at Staffan and the Pukinmäenkaari school’s Immola office, where first and second graders study.

The small schoolchildren were originally to be moved to Pukinmäki, but the residents of the area opposed the plans and so it was finally decided to build new.

The premises of the playground have been used by the kindergarten Immola for some time since the beginning of the year. This has given more space to 14 children in the kindergarten.

For this reason, this year the playground has mainly organized afternoon activities for school children. This the activity is promised to continue, even if the playground as an independent unit disappears.

The change is also justified by the fact that there are 1.5–2 kilometers from Tervapääsk to three other playgrounds, namely Traktor, Unikko and Kesanto. The very popular larger playground Milky Way is about three kilometers away.