Children | Helsinki hired “coaches” to give children attention – Now Hanna-Kaisa Virtanen tells about her extraordinary work

In recent years, Helsinki has brought new professional groups to its schools, whose work is more related to the well-being of students than directly to teaching. For example, there are school coaches who help students with minor and major concerns.

School coach Hanna-Kaisa Virtanen is quick in his movements, but he still moves slowly when walking the corridors of Pitäjänmäki elementary school. He always stops when one of the children or young people has something to do.

Every now and then, someone comes to say hello, tell you about their plans for the weekend or their new puppy – or ask for help with some small puzzle.

“Intervals are star moments. It’s the best thing to be the adult who always has time to talk,” says Virtanen.

The fact that Virtase has time for children’s little things has a great purpose. When the school coach is known to everyone, it is easy to come and talk to him about bigger problems.

He also has time to notice, for example, that someone always spends the breaks alone. Or an argument before it bursts into full flame. Virtanen is not there to monitor or teach during recess, but because he will be familiar to all students from the first to the ninth grade.

School coach Hanna-Kaisa Virtanen cleans a wound on her finger.

Helsinki has brought new professional groups to its schools in recent years, whose work is more related to the well-being of students than directly to teaching. Schools have, for example, youth counselors, multicultural counselors who work with families, and personal trainers who support the choice of sports.

School coaches in Helsinki started to be tried in a few schools before the pandemic. Now they are already in many other places in Finland. In Helsinki, for example, their work has been found to reduce absences from school so significantly that the city’s elementary schools already have 28 permanent school coaches this fall.

Virtanen has been working at the Pitäjänmäki school for the third year, which makes him a veteran of his profession. That’s why we went to see what his work is in practice.

Virtanen is a community pedagogue by training. It is a common but not the only possible background for a school coach. For example, there are many social workers. In addition, Virtanen is currently studying for an advanced university of applied sciences degree in addition to his work, and he also has training in guiding physical activity.

It is also useful at work. Virtanen is involved in leading guided relaxation and dance classes. The children sometimes come to ask him to play different games as well.

“But I make sure that I have space in my calendar every day. So that you can come and talk to me anytime.”

For this reason, in addition to intermediate lessons, the school coach is happy to go along, for example, to organize school parties, various trips and lessons where you can talk while studying. Such are, for example, handicrafts and visual arts.

In the craft class, you can conveniently talk while you work.

School coach Hanna-Kaisa Virtanen stops in the teacher’s room for a moment to chat with Johanna Väisänen.

School coach also helps in small practical matters, such as giving advice on the right place. On story-making day, Virtanen, for example, finds out with one student where the physical education class is and goes to the health nurse together with another student to check that there is no glass shard in the wound on the finger. When there is not, Virtanen cleans the wound.

“I want to know what kind of phenomena there are among children and young people. You can only hear it by being present. It also makes it easier that everyone knows that you can talk to me about anything.”

The phenomena can be gratifying or worrisome. At school, two students in one class recently had a playful fight in front of the audience. Virtanen went around many classes talking and explaining why even play fights are forbidden at school.

“A pretty big part of my work is prevention. There are always arguments to be reconciled, and so are adults. But there is a lot of learning here, how to be with other people”

In Virtanen’s work, it is therefore important to teach emotional and interaction skills, which are emphasized in all schools in Helsinki these days. The school coach often assists the teacher in teaching that focuses on them. He also develops ways to give children the feeling that everyone is in the same group.

“Grouping is an important part of my work. With little ones, it is often done through play, with older ones, for example, through problem solving. Although I play with middle schoolers too.”

We talk about weekend plans with the girls in Vitos class.

Virtanen is at school for everyone, but with some he spends more time. Sometimes, in cases of greater concern, he can hold hands and guide you on how to get to a curator or a psychologist. Quite a few of the tasks of a school coach listed here are work done together by professionals anyway.

But then there are all sorts of small and important things where the school coach can be of help even alone and less officially. If you are feeling anxious or very restless, Virtanen can be the adult you go with to get some oxygen or have a chat. Sometimes there are also requests from parents.

The school coach can also think about what you could do if you are bored during recess or free time. Friendships are especially important. You can get help when you are all alone and don’t want to be.

“It’s long-term work, not at all like putting on a band-aid. But together with the children, we then start thinking about what to do if we feel like we don’t really have friends.”

At the end of recess, the school coach stops for a moment to watch the first graders play on the rock and then reminds them to come inside.

Virtanen enjoys his work. He praises his work community. Pitäjänmäki is a lucky school because, for example, there are representatives of all professional groups in student care and school health.

“Of course, children and young people are the best. The fact that every day is different with them.”