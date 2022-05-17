Children Helsinki ends support for children playing in the suburbs – “Projects always have an end time”

Open band schools have reached out to children without hobbies, but their current funding is still coming to an end.

When Mateo Sanchez Gonzalez was four years old, and saw a miracle in his native Nicaragua. The man played the saxophone in the circus Michael Jackson music. The little boy in the audience thought he wanted to be like that.

Now Sanchez Gonzalez is twelve and wouldn’t believe he’s only been playing the saxophone for a couple of years. The melody rolls forward softly and confidently.

“This is my dream. I am never alone with the band, ”explains Sanchez Gonzalez, who is finishing primary school in Vuosaari.

The dream came true by chance. Sanchez Gonzalez was helped to get started by Rhythm Lighthouse, a low-threshold music lesson on school premises. At Sanchez Gonzalez’s school, it means a full-fledged big band and wind instruments.

Sanchez Gonzalez’s parents later told the teachers that playing hobbies would not have occurred to them at all. Many children in the suburbs have had similar hurdles: play lessons can be traveled or cannot be afforded.

Music schools that run low-threshold music activities are now appalled.

Helsinki intends to stop funding Rytmimajaka and other similar music hobbies in the current way. It would practically mean quitting the hobby for a thousand children.

Arts education revolves largely on municipal and state subsidies, even if families pay for themselves.

In 2016, Helsinki did statement, according to which a child ‘s neighborhood affects opportunities to engage in music, circus or theater, for example. While 40 per cent of Kulosaari’s children and young people practiced some kind of art outside of school, three per cent did so in Jakomäki.

Ways to reach an even wider audience had already been sought in music colleges.

Helsinki announced that it will start assisting more of those art schools that are developing recreational opportunities that are open to everyone in the suburbs as well.

Rytmimajakka band clubs started with the help of four music schools in the autumn of 2016. Rytmimajakka operates in the premises of several primary schools across Helsinki, but especially in the east, northeast and north. You can come to call without previous experience.

Meri-Helsinki Music College principal Laura Lintula says that in six years the operation has stabilized and proved to be good. About 250 children and young people are currently involved in the Rhythm Beacons of his school.

Other music schools have used names other than the Rhythm Lighthouse, such as Rytmihyrra and Musastart.

In addition to the Meri-Helsinki Music School, there have been low-threshold music activities this year at the Vuosaari Music School, the Kallio Music School, the Resonaari Music Center, Teatteri Ilmi Ö and the North Helsinki Band School. In total, about a thousand children and young people are involved.

In the rhythm beacon, playing lessons are tailored to the needs of the children. In some elementary schools it means a boy band, in others a full orchestra. The hobby can be both playing together and private lessons. Loan players and, if necessary, exemptions from student fees will be arranged.

You can only come along to try it, but some of the young people have continued their hobby for six years.

Mateo Sanchez Gonzalez doesn’t yet know what he wants to do as an adult at work, but he always wants to play.

Now music schools have been notified that funding for the city will run out. Lintula says that in practice it also means the end of the activity: in some educational institutions already in the autumn and in some in January.

Lintula estimates that roughly two-thirds of the activity has been paid for with the city’s project grants. Smaller sums have also been received from the state and the Art Promotion Center Taike, as well as payments from families.

“Of course, in such activities, it is not possible to increase family fees even threefold,” says Lintula.

Culture Head of Promotion Veikko Kunnas The City of Helsinki confirms that project funding will end at the end of this year.

“This cannot be called surgery. This has been a project where activities have been developed. Projects always have a start and end time. ”

That does not necessarily mean that band clubs should be stopped for this reason. Funding could theoretically be arranged through something else.

“The city is considering extensively where the funds spent on basic art education will be directed and whether this has achieved its goals.”

The municipality’s perception is that the operation has been of high quality. It has reached just those kids who have a hard time getting a hobby.

Town’s total support for basic art education has been in the order of around five million euros a year. A slice of 300,000 euros has been given to Rhythm Beacon and similar activities of other music schools. No decisions have yet been made on next year’s budget.

“Basic art education is also important, but the city’s total support for hobbies is much broader than this,” Kunnas adds.

For example, during the last council term (2017–2021), Helsinki had to reduce inequality among children Included projectone of the tasks of which was to increase recreational opportunities.

This school year, schools have shown Finnish model of hobbies, on the basis of which free clubs have also been set up. Several new players in the schools have become leaders, so children are offered coding, parkour and cooking clubs – and of course music – according to their wishes.

Lintula considers the Finnish model to be a good opening, but it does not make it much easier for music schools that provide basic art education.

“It’s wrong for a thousand children to run down an already well-established and established way.”