Children | Half of the teachers in Espoo’s kindergartens are missing

In some of the kindergartens in Espoo, the staff is so cramped that it is also visible in the children’s everyday life.

Espoo the city would need at least six hundred more early childhood education teachers to work.

In other words, just over half of the teachers’ jobs in Finnish-language kindergartens are now handled by people who do not have teacher training.

So the shortage is similar or even more drastic than In Vantaa, which would need about 400 early childhood education teachers to work. HS will report on the situation in Helsinki later, when it gets its own statistics compiled.

Leading Finnish-language early childhood education in Espoo Virpi Mattila says that the situation has calmed down a bit since last year in that there are less clear distress calls from daycare centers.

Everyday life is managed somehow and of course the professionals do their best to make sure that the children have the best possible time.

This is not enough for him, and there are big differences between kindergartens. Others have more skilled staff. In others, employees experience constant exhaustion and a feeling of inadequacy when they have to do tasks for which their own training is not sufficient.

“Even if there is a magician as the leader in such a kindergarten, trained professionals cannot be replaced. And then early childhood education is not as high-quality for the child as it should be.”

Teachers the situation has not improved much.

There are only a small number of new early childhood social worker positions in Espoo, but it has been difficult to get enough professionals even for them.

On the other hand, 66 percent of special early childhood education teachers are currently formally qualified.

Teachers are typically replaced by nannies with vocational training in kindergartens. This in turn leads to the fact that there are not enough qualified babysitters either.

“Anything there is no quick fix for this situation”, says Mattila.

When Espoo and Vantaa alone lack a thousand teachers and the number of children continues to increase in the capital region, the situation will not be resolved without new training places for professionals at the university and funding for them.

Mattila especially speaks in favor of a multi-modal education where, for example, a nanny can qualify as a teacher while working.

He says that Espoo is happy to support this kind of thing, because those who apply for the popular education are already committed professionals who know kindergartens. A babysitter can study with full pay for four months’ worth of days, which already takes many days of face-to-face teaching forward.

You should only get permanent funding for the form of education.

Espoo has raised the salaries of early childhood education teachers, but the starting salary is currently around 2,900 euros. That is, a little less than in Vantaa, which recently dramatically raised wages.

Espoo also offers continuing education and mentoring for new employees. Babysitters are trained through apprenticeships, and Finnish language studies are organized separately for foreign-speaking caregivers.

The work of the kindergarten manager is also being developed. This fall, the four kindergartens have an assistant director, a bit like a school, so not just a deputy director, whose working time is usually spent in the children’s group.

In this case, the manager of a large daycare center has more time for personnel management, for example, and not all the time is spent on small practical adjustments.