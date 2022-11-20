from Maria Giovanna Faiella

Screening conducted with age-appropriate means allows amblyopia to be detected very early and treated effectively. It starts again in November, in Milan, and lasts the whole school year

To discover in time the

amblyopia

i.e. the

to

laziness of one eye over the othersome have come up with a game. From March 2021 to May 2022 the Lazy eye project – amblyopia & refractive errorspromoted by the Buzzi Foundation in collaboration with Ophthalmology department of the Buzzi children’s hospital, Lions Milano, the Municipality (through the Preschools department) and Metro 5, which has made available a space at the stop near the hospital. More than 4,000 families and 93 kindergartens in the Municipality of Milan were involved. On average, 25 percent of the children participated. The about a thousand vision assessment testsperformed by graduate orthoptists, they found visual functionality problems with the need for further investigation in almost 30 percent of cases.

The screening

To identify the lazy eye, a game was proposed to evaluate the visual function of children, divided into phases: first the monocular vision, then thewith binocular collaborationfinally ran a refraction test with normal pupil. The game ends with the delivery of a report card: green if everything is ok (in about 71 percent of cases); yellow

in case of minor pathologies

not urgentto be checked with the ophthalmologist or pediatrician (about 19 percent of cases); red that indicates more serious pathologiesthen you program one eye examination at the Buzzi hospital (about 9.7 percent). The children identified with the red code were immediately included in a special list of the Buzzi e hospital

visited in a short time. Screening will start again in November and will last throughout the school year.

Deficit not to be underestimated Discover the lazy eye from an early age allows to fix it easier to this disorder that the most frequent cause of curable visual impairment in childhood, affecting 2-5 percent of the general population. Explains Marika Dello Strologo, ophthalmologist at the Buzzi Children’s Hospital in Milan: Una early diagnosis and treatment within 6-7 years it’s a Correct management of the pathology allows effective rehabilitation It is a therapeutic success that unquestionably decreases with the patient’s age. From here the utility of screening programs

in preschool agerecommended by national and global guidelines in order to the

early identification of refractive errors and other causes of amblyopiaimproving not only the visual quality of the little patient, but also his quality of life and school career.

The causes The most common causes of amblyopia – explains the ophthalmologist – are strabismus (eye misalignment), i refractive errors such as astigmatism, hyperopia, myopia, L’anisometropia (refraction difference between the two eyes, for example: one myopic and the other hyperopic ed). They also exist forms of organic amblyopia in which the visual deprivation results from eye or brain abnormalities such as congenital cataracts, corneal opacities, palpebral ptosis (drooping eyelid), or anoxic brain damage, which prevent a clear image from forming on the retina.

The red reflection basic recognize these organic causes of amblyopia at birth: with the examination of the “red reflex” anomalies of the dioptric means (cornea and lens) and of the retina can be evaluated, underlines the expert.

The remedies First of all it is necessary identify and treat the cause of amblyopia – specifies Marika Dello Strologo-. The target make the image clear at the retinal level (with possible optical correction, with glasses or contact lenses) and correct ocular dominance by stimulating lazy eye and penalizinghealthy eye (coming blindfolded).

The bandage, therefore, not an optional but a real therapy. During the occlusion of the healthy eye it is important that the child is stimulated with games or activities he likes (there are specially designed programs and electronic games) in order to optimize the effectiveness of the treatment – continues the specialist -. There penalization of the healthy eye can also be obtained pharmacologically with the prescription of eye drops, atropine, which serves to blur the vision to force the lazy one to compensate for the vision; moreover, today they are intermittent occlusion eyewear available, electronic devices in which the lenses alternate phases of opacification and transparency thus modulating the penalization of the healthy eye. New technologies and alternative therapies are still being tested, but the results are encouraging (perceptive learning, dichoptic training, transcranial magnetic stimulation).

The consequences A child with untreated amblyopia





will have a visual impairment



that will impact your quality of life: he may have learning difficulties, a lower school performance than his potential and an impact on his psycho-emotional sphere – concludes the ophthalmologist -. Furthermore, you will be an adult at increased risk of low vision, when the healthy eye should suffer accidental injuries or is affected by pathologies that limit its functionality. One more reason to treat lazy eye as a child.

The bandage in adults The reduction of the visual capacity of one or both eyes (caused by an anomaly of the physiological development of the visual system) must be identified and treated as soon as possible, in the first years of life, during the development phase of vision and of the nerve structures involved to collect and interpret the images. Intervention in adulthood is generally not recommended since the brain, losing its plasticity over time, would receive contradictory information and would therefore risk going haywire. A signal that goes in a different direction comes from recent research conducted by theUniversity of Pisapublished in the magazine eLife. The scholars of the Tuscan university believe that sleep may help in the treatment of lazy eye by helping to enhance the plastic activity of the brain in response to visual stimuli. The consideration derives from an experiment conducted on some adult volunteers who kept an eye bandaged for two hours and were then asked to sleep for another two.

Research Advanced sleep electroencephalography techniques were used in the research in combination with a manipulation of the visual experience. The effects induced by the eye patch I am lasted longer in the volunteers than what would have happened if they had remained awake. The study indicates that the function of sleep also applies to the plastic processes involving the visual cortices. The question was by no means obvious given that the plasticity of these structures is traditionally considered scarce and that, above all, it is based on mechanisms different from those at the basis of more traditional learning. The brain of an adult blindfolded for a few hours then gives more importance to the visual inputs that come from the eye

that was blindfolded – explains Professor Danilo Menicucci, one of the authors of the study -. Sleep helps maintain this imbalance for longer, especially in those subjects who produce more slow waves while sleeping (a signal that indicates the consolidation activity of the plastic changes in our brain, ed).