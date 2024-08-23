Ciudad Juarez.- Dozens of girls, boys and adolescents (NNA) from the “Manantial de Luz” home received backpacks, school shoes and school supplies from the elements that make up the Chihuahua School Guidance Group (GOECHI) and the State Investigation Agency of the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone.

For this meeting, the researchers also prepared a snack that included pizza, soft drinks, cake and ice cream, and they talked with the students in order to encourage them to continue with their studies and to complete a life project.

This activity, which the agents call “Mochilazo Goechi”, is part of the tasks focused on proximity and closeness with society, by supporting vulnerable groups, reported the staff of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The donated items were purchased with staff resources and the collaboration of researchers from different specialized units, who coordinated with the Undersecretariat of Education in the Northern Zone, the School Coexistence Program and UNICEF, for which the officers thanked them for their support.

“With these actions, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reaffirms its commitment to preventing crimes against children and youth in Chihuahua, and thus ensuring that they develop in a healthy environment, free of addictions and violence,” the corporation reported.